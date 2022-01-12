Add new comment

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleTesla has just signed a 75,000 ton battery deal with Talon for its 4680 battery cells. This is a large deal and is another step for Tesla in acquiring the huge amount of raw materials it will need for its auto and energy business. Tesla Signs 75,000 Ton Battery...

torquenews.com

Tesla Fremont Production at Full Throttle

Tesla Fremont production is at full throttle and we can see a multitude of Model S and Model X vehicles. Is the chip shortage over for Tesla? We'll answer that below. It looks like Tesla Fremont production is at full throttle with pictures of Model S and Model X vehicles filling the parking lots and grass parking lots at Fremont. The cars are parked very close to each other, making use of every possible inch of space.
FREMONT, CA
torquenews.com

Source - Tesla Cybertruck Delayed Until 2023 - Here's Why

We've just received word that a source has confirmed that Tesla will delay the Cybertruck until at least Q1, 2023. We may not know the reasons for this until the earnings call on 1/26/2022, but expect supply chain issues to be part of the reason. Source - Tesla Cybertruck Delayed...
ECONOMY
torquenews.com

Why the Cybertruck Will Be the Last Vehicle You'll Ever Need

The Tesla Cybertruck is set to start production toward the end of this year, 2022, and I think it will be the last vehicle you will ever need to own. Here's why. Tesla Cybertruck is the Last Vehicle You Will Ever Need. It's a long range mode of transport. The...
CARS
torquenews.com

Tesla To Start Receiving CATL Batteries From New Factory in Shanghai

CATL has already started supplying batteries to Tesla Giga-Shanghai. The new CATL factory began work last November and as of today, it is already running at a 60% production capacity. The supply deal is until December 2025, naturally opened to subsequent renewals. CATL is one of the companies with the...
INDUSTRY
InvestorPlace

The Forever Battery That Promises to Change the EV Industry

The EV Revolution is in full-swing right now. Tesla has passed the trillion-dollar valuation mark. Lucid just rolled out its first cars with 500-plus miles of driving range. Rivian just had the biggest initial public offering (IPO) since Facebook. Every legacy automaker — from Ford, to GM, to Volkswagen — is investing tens of billions of dollars into electrifying their fleets.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Highest Rated Car In America

The reviews and ratings of cars have become an industry. Top research firms in the field include J.D. Power, Consumer Reports, and The American Customer Satisfaction Index. A number of media companies are also in this field. US News, Car and Driver, and Motor Trend get a significant portion of their revenue from their car […]
BUYING CARS
dailyhodl.com

Elon Musk Announces Dogecoin (DOGE) Adoption at Tesla, Ignites Memecoin Explosion

Tech billionaire Elon Musk is at it again, sending Dogecoin (DOGE) prices soaring with a simple, five-word tweet. On Thursday night, the Tesla CEO tweeted confirmation of much-anticipated news: Tesla customers can now purchase merchandise with the original memecoin. Tesla merch buyable with Dogecoin. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 14,...
MARKETS
Robb Report

This Restored ’69 Dodge Charger Has a Hellcat V-8 Peeping Through Its Shaker Hood

The Dodge Charger doesn’t need any more power or panache, but don’t tell Jim and Mike Ring that. The Ringbrothers shop in Wisconsin, which is adept at reviving old pony cars, has just unveiled a souped-up new take on the famous American muscle car. Commissioned by four-time Bathurst 1000 winner Greg Murphy, the bright yellow dream machine is a 1969 Dodge Charger that has been tweaked and tuned to the nth degree. Christened Captiv, the restomod retains the Charger’s classic ‘60s looks but boasts modern-day power. The original car was treated to a complete rebuild that involved 4,000 hours of painstaking work....
CARS
insideevs.com

Report: Tesla Cybertruck Production Delayed Until Early 2023

The Tesla Cybertruck, unveiled in 2019 and already delayed multiple times, might not be introduced in 2022. The vehicle was expected to enter the market in 2021, but then it was delayed to 2022. Recently, the year "2022" has been removed from the company's website too - suggesting that it will not happen in 2022.
CARS

