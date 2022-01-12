Add new comment

Tesla Fremont production is at full throttle and we can see a multitude of Model S and Model X vehicles. Is the chip shortage over for Tesla? We'll answer that below. It looks like Tesla Fremont production is at full throttle with pictures of Model S and Model X vehicles filling the parking lots and grass parking lots at Fremont. The cars are parked very close to each other, making use of every possible inch of space.

FREMONT, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO