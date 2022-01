My mother kept a stack of old magazines for women in her art studio on the second floor of our garage. She was a sculptor and worked there in clay, usually a head for a portrait. Eventually she took classes in painting and no longer worked with clay. Her first training as an artist was in sculpture as a teen. She did that for a number of years, and that was how she and my father got together. However, that is a story for another time.

