WordPress 5.9 RC 2

By Jonathan Bossenger
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second Release Candidate (RC2) for WordPress 5.9 is now available!. “Release Candidate” means the new version of the software is ready for release. It helps the community check that nothing is missed, given the thousands of plugins and themes and differences in how millions of people use the...

WordPress 5.9 to Fix Lazy Loading Performance Regression, Resulting in 30% Faster Page Loads in Some Cases

WordPress sites may soon see a slight performance improvement on page loads, thanks to a fix for a performance regression in the core lazy loading feature. An analysis published in July 2021 showed that lazy loading applied too aggressively can have a negative impact on performance and that it’s better to eagerly load the images within the initial viewport.
Searchengineland.com

Microsoft releases IndexNow plugin for WordPress

Microsoft Bing has published a new WordPress plugin that makes it easy to integrate your WordPress blog and site with the IndexNow protocol. The plugin was released over the holidays and is available over here in the WordPress plugin directory. What is it. The WordPress IndexNow plugin enables automated submission...
WPBeginner

17 Best WordPress Plugins for Photographers

Are you a photographer using WordPress and wondering what are some of the best WordPress plugins for photographers?. WordPress plugins help you improve your workflow, automate different tasks, optimize your website for search engines, and provide a better user experience to your visitors. In this article, we will show you...
wpguynews.com

WordPress Market Share: Usage Stats, Facts, & Research (2022)

Recently one of our readers asked us to share some WordPress market share data, usage stats, and research to help convince their boss on why they should use WordPress. Even though WordPress is the most popular website builder in the world, sometimes popularity alone is not enough for users to make up their mind.
wpguynews.com

How to Create and Sell Online Courses with WordPress

Learn to create online courses in WordPress quickly and easily with the help of some fantastic LMS (Learning Management Systems) plugins, as well as how to sell your courses, course examples, and more. Now is a good time if you’ve ever considered launching an online course. E-Learning is going from...
wpguynews.com

Charts of WP Core in 2021

I’m a sucker for a pretty chart. And this post over on the Make.WordPress.org for WordPress Core really offers lots of pretty circles. I think there’s a lot of interesting things the charts highlight, most of all the diversity of people and contributions (which were trackable) to WordPress itself. As the charts make clear, they obvious vary in geography, company affiliation, and compenents on which they worked.
wpguynews.com

84,000 WordPress Sites Affected by Three Plugins With The Same Vulnerability

On November 5, 2021 the Wordfence Threat Intelligence team initiated the responsible disclosure process for a vulnerability we discovered in “Login/Signup Popup”, a WordPress plugin that is installed on over 20,000 sites. A few days later we discovered the same vulnerability present in two additional plugins developed by the same author: “Side Cart Woocommerce (Ajax)”, installed on over 60,000 sites, and “Waitlist Woocommerce ( Back in stock notifier )”, installed on over 4,000 sites. This flaw made it possible for an attacker to update arbitrary site options on a vulnerable site, provided they could trick a site’s administrator into performing an action, such as clicking on a link.
wpguynews.com

Git for Web Development: Get to Know the Typical Workflow of a Project

Web development is intrinsically related to collaboration. Most of the time you’ll be working with other developers, and even if you don’t, Git can help you in many other ways. Organization: Instead of managing your project in folders like v1, v2, v3, etc, you have one project with...
wpguynews.com

Download a FREE Header and Footer Template for Divi’s Flooring Layout Pack

Hey Divi Nation! Thanks for joining us for the next installment of our weekly Divi Design Initiative where each week, we give away brand new freebies. This Monday, we shared a brand new Flooring Layout Pack. To help you get your website up and running as soon as possible, we’re sharing a global header & footer template that matches this layout pack perfectly as well! Hope you enjoy it.
wpguynews.com

20+ Helpful Footer Tutorials for Divi

There are lots of great Divi tutorials on the Elegant Themes blog. You can learn to do just about anything with Divi with these tutorials. This includes how to design a great footer. In this article, we’ll look at over 20 helpful Divi footer tutorials that you can use with the Divi Theme Builder. All include step-by-step instructions on building the footers for both desktop and mobile screens. Many include JSON file downloads and video instructions.
wpguynews.com

Creating Speech Balloons With the WordPress Block Editor

I do not know how I overlooked LIQUID SPEECH BALLOON. The plugin is less than a month shy of being three years old, and I follow block-related projects religiously. This one slipped through the cracks, at least until I haphazardly stumbled upon it when searching for something else entirely. It...
wpguynews.com

How to Create Custom Permalinks in WordPress Ultimate Guide1

Do you want to create custom permalinks in WordPress for posts, pages, and other post types? Recently one of our readers asked if it was possible to create their own custom permalinks, or page URL structure, in WordPress. This video will show you how to create custom permalinks in WordPress without affecting your SEO.
wpguynews.com

Sell Digital Products | Subscriptions & More | Without WooCommerce

Ditch WooCommerce and still sell digital products, subscriptions, donations and more with WPSmartPay for WordPress. If you’re looking for an easy way to sell your digital products on any type of WordPress website using Gutenberg or any type of page builder, then this plugin may be a great option for YOU!
wpguynews.com

How to Remove Unused CSS on Your WordPress Site

When you are auditing your WordPress website speed with the performance audit tools such as Lighthouse or GTmetrix, one of the most challenging recommendations that will show is to remove unused CSS that is being loaded on your WordPress site. There are several WordPress plugins that claim to remove unused...
wpguynews.com

Microsoft Details macOS Bug That Could Let Attackers Gain Access to User Data

Microsoft on Monday disclosed details of a recently patched security vulnerability in Apple’s macOS operating system that could be weaponized by a threat actor to expose users’ personal information. Tracked as CVE-2021-30970, the flaw concerns a logic issue in the Transparency, Consent and Control (TCC) security framework, which...
wpguynews.com

Yoast SEO 17.9: Track the performance of your keyphrases with Wincher

Today, we’re launching Yoast SEO 17.9. In this release, we have an awesome new feature to share with you. We’ve partnered up with SEO tool Wincher to bring you keyphrase performance tracking. This new feature will allow you to get a better understanding of how your posts are ranking over time. Let’s find out more about this brand-new feature in Yoast SEO 17.9!
wpguynews.com

Parcel CSS: A New CSS Parser, Transformer, and Minifier

Hot off the presses from Devon Govett, creator of Parcel, is Parcel CSS:. A CSS parser, transformer, and minifier written in Rust. Nice. The CSS world could use a little processing shake up like this. I just wrote a few weeks ago:. Ya know how esbuild has seriously shaken things...
wpguynews.com

Researchers Find Bugs in Over A Dozen Widely Used URL Parser Libraries

A study of 16 different Uniform Resource Locator (URL) parsing libraries has unearthed inconsistencies and confusions that could be exploited to bypass validations and open the door to a wide range of attack vectors. In a deep-dive analysis jointly conducted by cybersecurity firms Claroty and Synk, eight security vulnerabilities were...
wpguynews.com

Using the CSS Me Not Bookmarklet to See (and Disable) CSS Files

Stoyan is absolutely correct. As much as we all love CSS, it’s still an important player in how websites load and using less of it is a good thing. He has a neat new bookmarklet called CSS Me Not to help diagnose unnecessary CSS files, but we’ll get to that in a moment.
