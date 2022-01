"And the 11 disciples went into Galilee, onto the mountain to which Jesus directed them. And after they saw him, they knelt before him, but they doubted. And Jesus came to them and spoke to them, saying, ‘All authority in heaven and upon earth was given to me. When you go, make disciples of all nations by baptizing them in the name of the father and the son and the Holy Spirit, and by teaching them to obey all that I have commanded you. And behold, I myself am with you all the days until the completion of the age,'" Matthew 28:16-20.

CLARION COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO