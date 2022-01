I recently shared the story of “Dirty Tesla,” who debunked an opinion piece by the Washington Post about how the Virginia winter traffic disaster would have been worse if all the vehicles were EVs. We now have more to share. First of all, we do not have direct confirmation of this person’s first-hand account, but a post from someone below states that they were stuck in the traffic jam in their Tesla for 16 hours and not only did they’re battery only drop from 74% to 61%, but they also used Camp Mode to stay comfy and nap.

