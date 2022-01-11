ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Stu Cowan: Canadiens' break was timely for defenceman Jeff Petry

By Stu Cowan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou have to think there is no player on the Canadiens who would like a restart to this season more than Jeff Petry. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. This has been a very difficult one for the 34-year-old defenceman , on...

Stu Cowan: Canadiens' Jake Allen makes the best of a lost season

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, media members who cover the Canadiens haven’t been allowed in the locker room. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. That’s understandable, but has also made it almost impossible for those of us who cover the...
Stu Cowan: Blair Mackasey comes out of retirement to help Team Canada

Blair Mackasey happily retired last year after after a lengthy career in hockey. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. When asked this week what he misses about being an NHL scout, the 66-year-old Beaconsfield resident said with a laugh: “Nothing.”. “It’s 35 years of...
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
CBS Boston

NHL Changes Credit For Bruins Goal, Taking Away Urho Vaakanainen’s First Career Tally

BOSTON (CBS) — A hockey player recording his first career NHL goal is a moment that is remembered forever. Bruins defenseman Urho Vaakanainen will be the rare player who gets to experience it twice. The 23-year-old scored what appeared to be the first goal of his NHL career on Wednesday night, sending a shot from the top of the right faceoff circle through the legs of teammate Curtis Lazar, off the blocker and back of Montreal netminder Sam Montembeault, and into the Canadiens’ net. The goal put the Bruins up 5-1 over their longtime rival, but it was a much more significant...
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks top prospect Lukas Reichel makes a strong 1st impression in his NHL debut, a 3-2 overtime win: ‘I had so much fun out there’

Lukas Reichel’s preseason experience prepared him, on some level, for what awaited him Thursday night at the United Center. Even so, Reichel tried to take it all in during his NHL debut, culminating with a Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens in a wacky finish. “I had so much fun out there,” Reichel said. “First game, first win, so that sounds pretty good.” ...
Flames ready for first home game in more than a month

It’s their home re-opener. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. When the Calgary Flames dust off their red sweaters for Thursday’s showdown with the Ottawa Senators, it will mark their first action at the Saddledome in longer than a month. “I was just...
Liveblog replay: Habs lose 5-1 to Bruins in return to action

The Montreal Canadiens will end a 10-day layoff and resume their season Wednesday night at TD Garden in Boston against the Bruins. Puck drop at 7 p.m. (SN, RDS, TSN 690 Radio, 98.5 FM) . Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article...
