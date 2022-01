The best part of your travel experience is looking forward to it. I know that seems odd. Wouldn’t the actual trip be the best part of traveling? After all, going on vacation is why we booked the trip in the first place. Surely, wandering around Paris is better than thinking about going to Paris before the trip begins. While that makes sense, veteran travelers and scientific studies share with us the value of anticipation.

TRAVEL ・ 12 DAYS AGO