Bocanegra: Ronald Hernandez to join Atlanta United on permanent transfer

By Joe Patrick
dirtysouthsoccer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAberdeen FC fullback Ronald Hernandez will join Atlanta United on a permanent transfer after club Vice President Carlos Bocanegra told media on a conference call Tuesday that the clubs had agreed to a deal. Bocanegra did not disclose any other terms of the deal. Hernandez had a successful spell...

www.dirtysouthsoccer.com

Related
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Things to watch at Atlanta United’s training camp

Atlanta United will open its sixth training camp Sunday, with the players reporting ahead of actually participating in training sessions Tuesday. It will be the first camp under manager Gonzalo Pineda, who was hired midway through last season. Pineda led the team to the playoffs, which ended with a loss to NYCFC at Yankee Stadium.
MLS
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United welcome back four players for Aston Villa trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United, with Harry Maguire also in contention to play in Saturday's Premier League trip to Aston Villa.Ronaldo was left out of the United squad by interim manager Ralf Rangnick for the 1-0 FA Cup third round win over Villa on Monday night after picking up a minor hip injury.The Portuguese was left out as a precaution, with Jadon Sancho and Phil Jones also kept at home after picking up minor issues of their own.All three players are available to Rangnick for the second part of the double header against Villa, while...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Transfer news: Zakaria to Manchester United, Haidara to Newcastle

A pair of busy and creative midfielders could leave the Bundesliga for a pair of Uniteds in the Premier League this month. The transfer rumor mill says Newcastle and Manchester United are looking to Germany to bring Malian and Swiss midfielders to the shore of the United Kingdom. Let’s dig...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Guzan
Person
Gonzalo Pineda
Person
Carlos Bocanegra
Person
Alec Kann
Person
Gabriel Heinze
Person
Rob Valentino
dirtysouthsoccer.com

Atlanta United 2 2022 schedule released

Atlanta United 2 have released their schedule for the 2022 season, the final in the USL-Championship. The season will consist of 34 matches split evenly between home and away matches with a lot of new opponents scattered throughout. After two seasons featuring mostly southeastern or central regional opponents, Atlanta United...
MLS
dirtysouthsoccer.com

Fanpost: Miles Robinson, What’s Next?

"...We choose to go to the Moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard, because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone…"John F Kennedy.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta United#Aberdeen Fc
dirtysouthsoccer.com

After the Superdraft, who will be Atlanta United’s next Homegrown Player?

After an impressive four-year college career between the posts for UCLA, the 21-year-old Justin Garces returned to Atlanta United as the team’s first-ever Homegrown goalkeeper. Garces boasts consistency and a strong shot-stopping ability with an improving ability with the ball at his feet. The team is getting an experienced, courageous, and athletic goalkeeper who has just about seen and done it all. So far, he has played at both the academy and 2s level for Atlanta United and in the U-17 World Cup for the United States alongside Andrew Carleton and Chris Goslin. Garces comes to Atlanta following one of his best seasons that often involved him standing on his head in plenty of wild matches to make some great saves, 36 in all for a career-high 72% save percentage and a tiny 1.16 goals/90. A heroic save in November cut his season short and kept him out of his only chance at the playoffs in a Bruins uniform, but he enters camp healthy and ready to learn from Brad Guzan and train alongside Dylan Castanheira. He already has a lot of familiarity with his teammates, training during his collegiate summers back in Atlanta and in his hometown of Miami. With a contract running through 2024, Garces has a real chance to position himself as a potential successor for Guzan.
MLS
The Independent

Manchester United’s best hope of a top four finish? This is a slow Champions League race

You would think that after signing the Champions League’s all-time leading goalscorer, a four-time winner with Real Madrid and a 21-year-old prodigy who has played in its knockout stages twice already, Manchester United would be well on their way to achieving a top-four finish by now. If only it were so simple.This season was supposed to see the first serious title challenge at Old Trafford. It has instead resulted in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure, a bloated and unsettled squad, and the appointment of an interim manager who now has about four months to turn results around and meet the minimum...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Football transfer rumours: Lamptey and Dembélé to Manchester United?

Manchester United’s malaise continues, but moves may well be happening to restore the club to former glories. Whoever succeeds Ralf Rangnick – and remember it is Rangnick who gets to choose that – may get the use of Brighton’s former Chelsea full-back Tariq Lamptey, who will cost £50m. Rangnick has not been impressed with Aaron Wan-Bissaka or the credentials of Diogo Dalot to be the first-choice right-back.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Real Madrid to poach Ronald Araujo from Barcelona?

The 2022 January transfer window is open (find out when it closes here), and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Real Madrid to poach Araujo from Barcelona?
SOCCER
The Independent

English clubs dominated 2021 transfer spending with £1bn outlay

English clubs spent over £1billion on international transfers in 2021 despite the financial uncertainties created by the Covid-19 pandemic, new data published by Fifa shows.The amount spent was recorded in the world governing body’s figures as 1.386bn US dollars, equating to just over £1billion and dwarfing the second-highest spending country, Italy by more than £500million.Premier League clubs, chiefly boosted by world-beating broadcasting deals, were the buyers in seven of the 10 biggest transfers in 2021.These included Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku’s move to Chelsea from Inter Milan, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane’s transfers to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Eddie Howe insists Newcastle will not be held to ransom over transfers

Eddie Howe has warned that Newcastle will not be held to ransom as they attempt to flex their financial muscle in a bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League.The club’s new owners, backed by the spending power of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund have already splashed out around £37million to secure the services of England defender Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid and Burnley’s New Zealand striker Chris Wood.They are aware January signings come at a premium – 30-year-old Wood’s release clause is understood to have been activated by a bid of £25million, which raised eyebrows in certain quarters...
PREMIER LEAGUE

