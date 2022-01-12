Bocanegra: Ronald Hernandez to join Atlanta United on permanent transfer

After an impressive four-year college career between the posts for UCLA, the 21-year-old Justin Garces returned to Atlanta United as the team’s first-ever Homegrown goalkeeper. Garces boasts consistency and a strong shot-stopping ability with an improving ability with the ball at his feet. The team is getting an experienced, courageous, and athletic goalkeeper who has just about seen and done it all. So far, he has played at both the academy and 2s level for Atlanta United and in the U-17 World Cup for the United States alongside Andrew Carleton and Chris Goslin. Garces comes to Atlanta following one of his best seasons that often involved him standing on his head in plenty of wild matches to make some great saves, 36 in all for a career-high 72% save percentage and a tiny 1.16 goals/90. A heroic save in November cut his season short and kept him out of his only chance at the playoffs in a Bruins uniform, but he enters camp healthy and ready to learn from Brad Guzan and train alongside Dylan Castanheira. He already has a lot of familiarity with his teammates, training during his collegiate summers back in Atlanta and in his hometown of Miami. With a contract running through 2024, Garces has a real chance to position himself as a potential successor for Guzan.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO