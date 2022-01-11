ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 Questions With Best Coast

By CelebrityAccess-Hypebot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest Coast’s last album “Aways Tomorrow” was released in February 2020 to great acclaim with The New York Times’ Caryn Ganz calling it “a powerhouse rock record with a sharp perspective and loads of hooks.”. A few weeks later, the world shut down and...

#Best Coast#Creative Artists Agency#Productivity#The New York Times#Covid
Elvis Costello To Stop Performing Oliver’s Army Due To Controversial Lyrics

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Elvis Costello announced that he plans to forego future live performances of Oliver’s Army, his most successful hit, over some of the lyrics. The song, written about political and religious conflict in Northern Ireland, includes a racial slur used to describe Irish Catholics. When Costello released the track in 1979, it peaked at #2 on the UK Singles Chart, and was his highest charting hit.
