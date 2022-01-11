6 Questions With Best Coast

I remember listening to Always Tomorrow right away when it dropped in February of 2020. This was an album that made the beginning of quarantine a bit brighter for me. I had a virtual dance class and we had to do warm ups asynchronously. Always Tomorrow was the album that I was listening to when working on my ability to do the splits (that has since vanished). There was something darkly ironic about the way Best Coast’s long-gestating album about healing immediately got outshined by the pandemic (it was specifically about mental healing, which I feel like a lot of people needed at that time). One of the songs on the album is called “Everything Has Changed,” which was definitely true at the time—even if Bethany Cosentino’s lyrics put a much more positive spin on change than what we’d been experiencing.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO