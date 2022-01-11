ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

The Grammy Postponement

By Bob Lefsetz
celebrityaccess.com
 4 days ago

This is a chance for the organization to get up to date. What I’m proposing is an 86 night extravaganza on social media highlighting the nominees in each and every category. Let’s speak English. The Grammys can’t afford to piss off CBS, its benefactor. Without that big check the Grammys are...

celebrityaccess.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Grammy Awards postponed indefinitely amid Omicron concerns

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The annual Grammy Awards Show has been postponed indefinitely due to the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Recording Academy and CBS said on Wednesday. “We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon,” according to...
MUSIC
Journal Inquirer

Fox News, Tucker Carlson remain cable news leaders

Cable news ratings are only as good as your last news cycle. With no presidential election to cover and with the headline-making Donald Trump out of office, the ratings of the three news networks — Fox News Channel, MSNBC, and CNN — took a nosedive in 2021. The decline was expected. The daily drama that was taking place in 2020 slacked off in 2021 and the ratings reflected that.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Bongino
Popculture

Shaquille O'Neal's Son Myles Is Now a Reality TV Star

Myles O'Neal is now a reality TV star. The son of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal can be currently seen in the E! reality series Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules where he is one of eight celebrity offspring working and living together at a ranch in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. The funny thing about it is Shaquille O'Neal knew nothing about it.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Cable Tv#Postponement#Cbs
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Need Answers Now After Seeing 'The Voice' Star’s New Instagram Video

Kelly Clarkson is a singer, author, daytime TV host and fashionista. When she isn’t coaching her team on The Voice, the Texas native is having a blast leading discussions on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Apart from featuring celebrity guests and talking about the latest news headlines, Kelly shows off her breathtaking vocals in her Kellyoke segment. And if that wasn’t enough for folks to tune in every weekday, the American Idol alum always steps onto the stage with a buzz-worthy outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Primetimer

ABC’s World News Now Marks 30 Years of Overnight News… and Polkas

It’s January 6, 1992. The internet is in its dial-up infancy and high definition television is fifteen years in the future. At 2:00am IST (Insomniac Standard Time) a news program debuts on the ABC Television Network. Based in New York City, it features gleefully sardonic wit and life-size cardboard cutouts filling in for vacationing anchors. An audience of shift workers, criminals, and new mothers takes notice.
WORLD
The Independent

Clint Arlis death: Bachelorette contestant from Kaitlyn Bristowe season dies, aged 34

Former contestant of The Bachelorette and architectural engineer Clint Arlis has died. He was 34. His sister Taylor confirmed the news in a Facebook post on Thursday (13 January). Her statement read: “It is with great sadness [that I] tell you that my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint on the morning of 11 January. Please respect our family’s privacy as we try to cope with this great loss.”The cause of death remains unclear at the time of writing. The Bachelorette alum appeared on season 11 of ABC’s long-running dating reality show that followed former Bachelor...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Grammy
KDKA News Radio

FOX News takes No. 1 spot on cable

With Joe Biden’s presidency closing in on the one-year mark, Fox News Channel started the new year as the #1 basic cable network for the week of January 3-9, even as its news channel competitors registered steep declines.
POLITICS
celebrityaccess.com

Ronnie Spector, Lead Singer Of The Ronettes, Dead At 78

(CelebrityAccess) — Ronnie Spector, the singer and recording artist who formed the girl group the Ronettes in 1957 and married their producer, Phil Spector, has died. She was 78. In a statement announcing her passing, Spector’s family said she died after a brief battle with cancer. “Our beloved...
CELEBRITIES
celebrityaccess.com

Tiago PZK Signs With Warner

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — Following the success of his breakout single “Entre Nosotros,” Argentinian rapper and recording artist Tiago PZK has signed with Warner Music Latin, a. “For me, having signed with Warner was a very big step professionally, it is good to be able to enlarge the...
CELEBRITIES
celebrityaccess.com

Tarnished Golden Globes Go Dark – No Show, No Celebrities, as Winners Announced Amid Controversy

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The 79th Annual Golden Globes were last night without the red carpet, celebrities, or fanfare. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) had a ceremony Sunday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel … alone. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and surging variant(s), organizers scaled back the event to include, well, no one. The decision for the scaled-back ceremony followed the NBC announcement it would not broadcast this year’s show due to lack of diversity among HFPA membership. The Globes went dark twice before, the 36th annual ceremony in 1979 and again in 2008.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

The Detroit Cobras’ Rachel Nagy Has Died

Rachel Nagy, best known as the singer of the Michigan garage rock band the Detroit Cobras, has died, her representative confirmed to Pitchfork. No cause of death was given. Detroit Cobra’s label Third Man eulogized Nagy on Instagram, writing, “In both her voice and personality, Rachel Nagy was the perfect balance of tough badass and absolute sweetheart.” Bandmate Greg Cartwright wrote in a message to the band’s Facebook page: “With the Detroit Cobras Rachel Nagy carried the torch of Rock, Soul and R&B to fans all over the world. More than just a performer, she embodied the spirit of the music itself and vaulted it to new heights with her own deeply affecting vocal power. I know that I am not alone when I say that I was inspired by her vitality, her fierce intensity and her vulnerability.”
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy