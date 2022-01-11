The Grammy Postponement

Former contestant of The Bachelorette and architectural engineer Clint Arlis has died. He was 34. His sister Taylor confirmed the news in a Facebook post on Thursday (13 January). Her statement read: “It is with great sadness [that I] tell you that my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint on the morning of 11 January. Please respect our family’s privacy as we try to cope with this great loss.”The cause of death remains unclear at the time of writing. The Bachelorette alum appeared on season 11 of ABC’s long-running dating reality show that followed former Bachelor...

