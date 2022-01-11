ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Respected Swiss Sports Attorney And Former IOC FIFA Official François Carrard Dead At 83

By CelebrityAccess Staff Writers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrançois Carrard, an influential sports lawyer and former International Olympic Committee Director General who also oversaw reform initiatives for the Fédération Internationale de Football Association, has died. He was 83. His passing was announced by FIFA President Gianni Infantino in a statement...

AFP

Valieva, 15, completes Russian Euro skate sweep ahead of Olympics

Russia's Kamila Valieva, just 15 years old, hammered home her status as Olympic Games gold medal favourite on Saturday when she swept to the European title in Tallinn. Their main rivals for Olympic gold, French pair Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, the 2018 Olympic runners-up, opted to miss the event in Tallinn as a health precaution ahead of the Beijing Games.
Gianni Infantino
FIFA 22 Alexandre Pato: Flashback SBC sees the return of a former wonderkid

Another Flashback SBC card has been released in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Alexandre Pato has been made available to unlock, so check out the card and how to add it to your squad below. Alexandre Pato (OVR 87) Start Date: Thursday, 13 January. Expiry Date: Thursday, 20 January. SBC Requirements.
FIFA and NBA lead PlayStation's official 2021 downloads charts

Sony has published its PlayStation Store charts for 2021, with the most downloaded PS5 game of the year being NBA 2K22 in the US/Canada, and FIFA 22 in the European Union. The charts only addressed these two territories, with the main difference between the two being which sports titles made it. The US and Canada's most downloaded PS5 games list featured the likes of Madden NFL 22, MLB The Show 21, and NBA 2K21 Next Generation, which don't appear in the EU list.
Real Madrid close in on Super Cup but criticism remains of Saudi 'image-washing'

Real Madrid will be chasing their first trophy in Carlo Ancelotti's second spell as coach when they face Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday, but criticism continues to surround the Spanish federation's decision to stage the tournament in Saudi Arabia. Madrid scraped past Barcelona 3-2 after extra-time in Riyadh on Wednesday before Athletic sprung a surprise by coming from behind to defeat Atletico Madrid 2-1 on Thursday. The annual competition, which includes the top two in La Liga from the previous season, as well as the most recent Copa del Rey finalists, is being played in Saudi Arabia until 2029 as part of a deal that earns the Spanish football federation around 30 million euros ($34.2 million) a year. Amnesty International have asked that players wear purple armbands this week in protest against the treatment of women and the LGBTQ community in Saudi Arabia, a request that was ignored in the semi-final matches.
#Ioc#Swiss Sports#The Fifa Reform Panel
English clubs dominated 2021 transfer spending with £1bn outlay

English clubs spent over £1billion on international transfers in 2021 despite the financial uncertainties created by the Covid-19 pandemic, new data published by Fifa shows.The amount spent was recorded in the world governing body’s figures as 1.386bn US dollars, equating to just over £1billion and dwarfing the second-highest spending country, Italy by more than £500million.Premier League clubs, chiefly boosted by world-beating broadcasting deals, were the buyers in seven of the 10 biggest transfers in 2021.These included Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku’s move to Chelsea from Inter Milan, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane’s transfers to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund and...
Paramount+ Picks Up Premier League Football Rights In Central America

Paramount+ is to air live Premier League football in Mexico and Central America from next season. Subscribers to ViacomCBS’ SVoD in the region will be able to watch 380 live matches for three seasons from 2022/23 onwards as ViacomCBS looks to bolster Paramount+’s content offering, moving beyond scripted and entertainment and into the sporting game. The three-year deal will hand Premier League coverage to Mexico, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama, while Belize and the Dominican Republic take rights on a non-exclusive basis. “Live sports are an important differentiator for our streaming service, and as we’ve seen in the U.S. and Australia, we are confident this will drive subscriber growth,” said ViacomCBS Networks International President Raffaele Annecchino. In the U.S., CBS Sports offers local market NFL games and college football, while Paramount+ is home to Australian Football in Australia including the A-League, England’s FA Cup and the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Paramount+ will launch next year in key territories such as the UK, Ireland, Germany and Italy. The U.S. streamers are clearly keen to make big sporting plays as differentiators. Amazon Prime has been showing the likes of Premier League football and the U.S. Open tennis in key markets for some time.
Thomas Tuchel using Chelsea cup success to ‘sharpen’ focus towards more glory

The Coupe de France, Coupe de La Ligue, Champions League, FA Cup, Champions League again and now the League Cup. As far as knockout specialists go, Thomas Tuchel is in a Rocky Marciano run of form.Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night confirmed a 3-0 aggregate score and Tuchel’s sixth straight final. Not all have resulted in glory: that first Champions League final with Paris Saint-Germain was lost to Bayern Munich; the FA Cup run ending in defeat to Leicester City. But a third piece of silverware in nine months at Stamford Bridge could await on 22 February....
Unlike other sports stars, Andy Murray won't play in Saudi

The lucrative offers tempting leading boxers, golfers and footballers to compete in Saudi Arabia are not enough for Andy Murray to put money over morality.When Murray has received approaches to fly to Riyadh to play in exhibition matches, the potential to earn millions of dollars has been rejected.The revelation on Friday came from the three-time Grand Slam winner’s agent in the week when the Spanish Football Federation has faced criticism from human rights activists for taking its Super Cup to Saudi Arabia. Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao have little say in where the mini-competition is being played....
