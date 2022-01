Microsoft designed Xbox Series X to play Blu-ray movies but as it stands, the console drive can only play some Blu-ray discs and the ones it does, it does so with comprises. Taking to Reddit earlier today, Xbox Series X owners banded together to ask Microsoft for a much needed and much due update. The complains note that the Blu-ray drive can take “minutes” to load a 10-second opening sequence, and that a triple-layer 100 GB Blu-ray disc loads a 4K movie without any audio and with just a couple of frames per second, leading to intense stuttering and frustration.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO