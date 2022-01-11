ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois’ larger municipalities setting up vaccine or testing mandate dependent on looming SCOTUS ruling

By Greg Bishop
thecentersquare.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – As large employers hold out for what the decision will be from the U.S. Supreme Court on President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine or testing mandate, larger Illinois municipalities are working to comply with the emergency rule. The Illinois Department of Labor’s vaccine or...

www.thecentersquare.com

Comments / 1

Related
TIME

The Danger of the Supreme Court Undercutting Biden’s Vaccination Rules

“There are three quarters of a million new [COVID] cases yesterday. . . [t]hat is 10 times as many as when OSHA put in this ruling. The hospitals are today, yesterday, full. . . . Can you ask us—is that what you are doing now—to stop this vaccination rule with nearly one million people, nearly three quarters of a million people, new cases every day?” This was the dramatic question asked on Friday by Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer of Scott Keller, one of the attorneys seeking a stay of an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) promulgated by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) in the case of National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor . This so called “Test-or-Vaccinate” mandate requires employers across the country with more than 100 employees to implement either vaccination or testing and masking policies for their employees. A majority of the Justices seem poised to endorse not only a temporary stay of the standard, but a permanent injunction against OSHA’s power to act, and the country will be worse for it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
Local
Illinois Vaccines
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
Washington Post

Vaccine Mandates Win in Court, Not a Moment Too Soon

A federal appeals court overseeing the consolidation of dozens of legal challenges to the Biden administration’s Covid-19 testing and vaccine mandates for businesses ruled on Friday evening that the White House’s effort can move forward. Demonstrating that common sense and a healthy regard for public safety are still...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis impatient for Supreme Court to decide Biden vax mandate challenge

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Update: After the governor completed his remarks, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the vaccine mandate for large employers but allowed the one for health-care workers. Read more here. Gov. Ron DeSantis despaired Thursday that the U.S. Supreme Court has not yet ruled on legal challenges to the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates for large businesses […] The post Gov. DeSantis impatient for Supreme Court to decide Biden vax mandate challenge appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
wfxb.com

President Biden’s Vaccine Mandate Goes Into Effect After SCOTUS Hears Oral Arguments

President Biden’s vaccine mandate officially began today but on Friday, the Supreme Court justices heard oral arguments in the case of the National Federation of Independent Businesses versus the Occupational Safety and Health Administration that involves OSHA’s test-or-vaccine mandate for businesses with one hundred or more employees. Those arguments only lasted about an hour and a half. The court appeared ready to reject the requirement but in a separate challenge the justices seemed more open to the mandate aimed at health care workers. The court overheard arguments for almost four hours and three justices expressed approval of the roles for both arguments. It’s unclear when we’ll hear a ruling but the one on the OSHA mandate could come as early as today.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Chicago Sun-Times

Biden vaccine mandate penalties to start Jan. 10

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration said Saturday that it would not issue citations tied to its coronavirus vaccination mandate before Jan. 10, so that companies have time to adjust to and implement the requirements. The federal agency separately said there would be no citations of companies regarding its testing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Scotus#The U S Supreme Court#Illinois Municipal League
FOX59

Supreme Court blocks federal vaccine mandate on businesses, health care mandate still effective but draws concern

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Supreme Court made the decision to block the Biden administration’s federal vaccine mandate, which applies to large businesses. Under the OSHA rule, businesses, with 100 or more workers, would’ve required employees to be vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID testing and wear masks. Though the court’s decision does not completely overturn the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Deadline

Supreme Court Blocks Biden Administration Vaccine And Testing Mandate For Private Businesses

Joe Biden’s administration was dealt a setback in its effort to curb Covid, as the Supreme Court blocked a mandate that larger businesses require employees be vaccinated or submit to regular testing. The high court did uphold a requirement that health care firms that receive federal money comply with a vaccine mandate for their employees. The 6-3 ruling (read it here) is not a surprise, as justices had indicated their misgivings about the mandate in oral arguments last Friday. Biden has cited vaccine requirements at The Walt Disney Co., Netflix and Fox Corp. in arguing for the government mandate. The Department of Labor’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WCIA

Illinois adopts employer vaccine, testing mandate after U.S. Supreme Court calls OSHA rules into question

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The Illinois Department of Labor filed new rules on Friday to officially adopt the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for public and private sector employers with more than 100 workers. According to the federal guidelines, employers must require their workers to show proof of vaccination or wear a mask and submit to […]
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy