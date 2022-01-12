Giants fire Joe Judge as coach after 10-23 record in 2 years

The Houston Texans fired coach David Culley on Thursday. The move means the Texans will have to commence another coaching search after hiring Culley just a year ago. Rotating through coaches every season is not conducive to executing a successful. Ask the Cleveland Browns from 2005-19. The Browns went through seven full-time coaches in that span, averaging about a coach every two seasons. The 2013-19 period was especially intense as Cleveland had four full-time coaches in that span, including two who were out after just a year in Rod Chudzinski (2013) and Freddie Kitchens (2019). The Browns’ 1-31 record from 2016-17 occurred during that span.

