GREAT PERFORMANCES: Reopening - The Broadway Revival

By Jennifer Robinson
KPBS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePremieres Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Friday, Jan. 21 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On Demand. GREAT PERFORMANCES ”Reopening: The Broadway Revival” pulls the curtain back on some of Broadway’s most popular shows, revealing how the New York theater industry undertook the monumental...

www.kpbs.org

