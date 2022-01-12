GREAT PERFORMANCES: Reopening - The Broadway Revival

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Tony-winning lyricist Tim Rice revealed on a recent episode of his podcast Get Onto My Cloud: The Tim Rice Podcast that a "team is in place" for a Chess Broadway revival. In the episode titled "From Russia with Chess," Rice said, "We plan to come back to Broadway one day fairly soon. A team is in place. And above all, I'd love there to be a movie version." Chess, which premiered in the West End in 1986, feaures lyrics by Rice and music by ABBA's Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus based on an original idea by Rice. Richard Nelson wrote the book, which follows a politically driven Cold War–era chess tournament between two grandmasters, one American and the other Russian. The original Broadway production had a short run in 1988. A new staging bowed at the Kennedy Center in 2018.

