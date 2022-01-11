ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaukauna, WI

Dylan Gvillo Finishes Third At 138 Pounds, Jordan Johnson, Evan Holderer Both Place Sixth As Tigers Come In 17th At Cheesehead Invitational Wrestling

By Colin Feeney
edglentoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKAUKAUNA, Wisc. - Dylan Gvillo finished in third place in the 138-pound division, while Jordan Johnson was sixth at 152 pounds and Evan Holderer also finished sixth at 195 pounds to highlight Edwardsville's performances in the Cheesehead Invitational wrestling tournament this past weekend in Kaukauna, Wisc., just east of Green Bay...

www.edglentoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Tsunami advisory issued for Hawaii, West Coast following volcano eruption

A tsunami advisory was issued for parts of the U.S. West Coast following an underwater volcanic eruption near the South Pacific nation of Tonga. The United States’ Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tweeted on Saturday that Hawaii was issued a tsunami advisory. Other states such as Alaska, Oregon and Washington were also issued tsunami advisories, The Washington Post reported.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Ohio, IL
City
Amery, WI
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Kaukauna, WI
State
Ohio State
Kaukauna, WI
Sports
Edwardsville, IL
Sports
City
Pleasant Hill, IL
City
Edwardsville, IL
The Associated Press

Hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff; captor dead

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — Four hostages are safe and their captor is dead after an hourslong standoff that began when the man took over services at a Texas synagogue where he could be heard ranting on a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestling#Cheesehead#Classic Rock#Combat#Tigers#Simley High#Chase Deblaere Of#Simley 17 5#Casteel High Of#Southeast Polk

Comments / 0

Community Policy