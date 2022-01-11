Dylan Gvillo Finishes Third At 138 Pounds, Jordan Johnson, Evan Holderer Both Place Sixth As Tigers Come In 17th At Cheesehead Invitational Wrestling
KAUKAUNA, Wisc. - Dylan Gvillo finished in third place in the 138-pound division, while Jordan Johnson was sixth at 152 pounds and Evan Holderer also finished sixth at 195 pounds to highlight Edwardsville's performances in the Cheesehead Invitational wrestling tournament this past weekend in Kaukauna, Wisc., just east of Green Bay...www.edglentoday.com
