Budweiser Launches Golden Can Sweepstakes With $1 Million Prize

By Reach Guinto
Food Beast
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you ever wanted to experience the thrill of joining the chase of a Golden Ticket sweepstakes à la Charlie Bucket, then this new $1...

www.foodbeast.com

Comments / 59

Lenny Marshall
3d ago

Wow a chance to win a million.Never figured Budweiser was so hard up to sell beer.Better improve the product.

Reply(2)
13
dougspost
2d ago

should work out good for bar owner's when they restock their coolers! Kinda gives them an unfair advantage don't you think? 🤔

Reply
6
steel
3d ago

So, Michael Scott has now moved from Dunder Mifflin Paper Products to Budweiser. Keep riding that one idea, Michael.

Reply(3)
6
Mashed

You Can Win A Million Dollars From Budweiser. Here's How

From frogs to dogs, Budweiser has a reputation for keeping its marketing strategies fresh and entertaining. The company's Super Bowl ads have helped propelled Super Bowl Sunday into not just the biggest day in football, but, per Fortune, the biggest advertising event of the year. According to Ad Age, NBC will charge $6.5 million for a 30-second spot during the commercial bowl. Nielsen reports that 51% of viewers enjoy the ads more than the actual game, and 8% tune in just to watch the commercials, per Morning Consult.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budweiser#Can Can#Sweepstakes#Golden Ticket#Food Drink
foxla.com

Budweiser slipping golden cans into beer packs for chance to win $1M

ST. LOUIS - Fans of Budweiser should keep their eyes peeled for a "Willy Wonka"-style golden can in their case of beer, as they could become a lucky million-dollar winner. Anheuser-Busch, which produces the beer, is placing several golden cans in specially-marked packs of beer across the U.S., a nod to the golden ticket that the fictional Willy Wonka character hides in his chocolate bars. Anyone who finds a can will be eligible to win a $1 million grand prize as part of its "Live Like a King" sweepstakes.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WHAS 11

Congratulations to GDL Prize Wheel Sweepstakes Winner, De Crabtree!

Congratulations to GDL Prize Wheel Sweepstakes Winner, De Crabtree!. 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Food & Drinks
Food Beast

Goldfish Goes Big With New Mega Bites

Pepperidge Farm hit it big with their iconic Goldfish snacks, but their newest iteration hits it big literally. Introducing Mega Bites, large, crispy version of the OG Goldfish. New Mega Bites are touted to be 50 percent larger than the original Goldfish snacks. And since it's so much bigger, that...
FOOD & DRINKS
Food Beast

Lay's Launches New Layers

Lay's is kicking off 2022 by adding what it calls a "multi-dimensional" take on its OG potato chip. Dubbed Layers, the new snack from Lay's claims to be crunchier than regular potato chips and has, well, layers, of flavor in it. The new snacks are hitting shelves in two layers...
FOOD & DRINKS
iheart.com

Another Salad Recall Announced By Dole

For the second time in two weeks Dole Fresh Vegetables has voluntarily recalled its salad products. It's because of possible listeria contamination which can cause serious illness, especially in older people, those with weakened immune systems and pregnant women. The recalled products with lot codes beginning with the letters W...
FOOD SAFETY
WFMJ.com

Powerball Grand Prize grows to $575 million

The Powerball Grand Prize grew larger again overnight after no one bought a ticket with all winning numbers. Lottery officials say the big prize in Wednesday’s drawing will increase from $561 million to $575 million, which translates to a cash value of $409.2 million. The numbers chosen in Monday...
LOTTERY
Food Beast

Kona Brewing Co. Launches 'GameDay Hammock' For Your Living Room

Sundays are made for relaxing with a cold brew in hand and watching football. Kona Brewing Co. is well aware of this sacred time and raises the comfy stakes by offering a hammock made for your living room. The GameDay Hammock takes you to a higher level of relaxation and...
RETAIL
Food Beast

Duncan Hines Debuts Valentine’s-Themed Epic Cookie Kit

Whether you're a fan of Valentine's Day or dodge Cupid's arrow like Neo in The Matrix, we can all agree that a decadent dessert is always welcome. Which is why Duncan Hines' new EPIC Chocolate Sandwich Cookie Kit makes sense whether you're a lover, hater or anything else in between.
RETAIL
Food Beast

Wolf Down Serves Up One of a Kind Truffle Döner

Turkish Döner is Germany's #1 street food and for those unfamiliar, there's a good reason why: imagine savory and juicy seasoned meat shaved from rotating skewers and served on rice or flatbread. The thought would make any foodie's mouth flooded. Wolf Down, a fast casual spot with multiple locations...
RESTAURANTS

