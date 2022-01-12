Budweiser Launches Golden Can Sweepstakes With $1 Million Prize

ST. LOUIS - Fans of Budweiser should keep their eyes peeled for a "Willy Wonka"-style golden can in their case of beer, as they could become a lucky million-dollar winner. Anheuser-Busch, which produces the beer, is placing several golden cans in specially-marked packs of beer across the U.S., a nod to the golden ticket that the fictional Willy Wonka character hides in his chocolate bars. Anyone who finds a can will be eligible to win a $1 million grand prize as part of its "Live Like a King" sweepstakes.

