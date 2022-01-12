Budweiser Launches Golden Can Sweepstakes With $1 Million Prize
If you ever wanted to experience the thrill of joining the chase of a Golden Ticket sweepstakes à la Charlie Bucket, then this new $1...www.foodbeast.com
If you ever wanted to experience the thrill of joining the chase of a Golden Ticket sweepstakes à la Charlie Bucket, then this new $1...www.foodbeast.com
Wow a chance to win a million.Never figured Budweiser was so hard up to sell beer.Better improve the product.
should work out good for bar owner's when they restock their coolers! Kinda gives them an unfair advantage don't you think? 🤔
So, Michael Scott has now moved from Dunder Mifflin Paper Products to Budweiser. Keep riding that one idea, Michael.
Comments / 59