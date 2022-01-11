Seqster, National Pancreas Foundation Partner on Pancreatic Disease Registry

A team of researchers in Thailand has developed a point-of-care testing approach to quickly diagnose leptospirosis. Leptospirosis, which affects about 1 million people a year, can be difficult to distinguish from diseases like dengue, sepsis, and malaria. King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital's Nattachai Srisawat and colleagues developed an RPA-CRISPR/Cas12 assay that targets the lipL32 gene found in pathogenic Leptospira. As they report in PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases, the researchers found that their test has 85.2 percent sensitivity, 100 percent specificity, and 92.7 percent accuracy and had a better performance than the commercially available rapid test. They further combined their assay into a lateral flow detection assay that they said could make their approach easier to use and interpret. "It is suitable for use in the field, especially in rural hospitals with limited resources since it is practical, portable, rapid, and simple to use," Srisawat and colleagues write.

