Seqster, National Pancreas Foundation Partner on Pancreatic Disease Registry

By staff reporter
GenomeWeb
 4 days ago

NEW YORK – Seqster said Tuesday that it is partnering with the National Pancreas Foundation to create a registry of patients with pancreatic disease. The San Diego-based genomic data aggregator collects individuals' health data from wearables, consumer genetic tests, electronic health records, and social determinants of health...

www.genomeweb.com

