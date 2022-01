The Hawks show their strength against Gresham, with the boys team winning big.It's a brand new day at Nelson High School. And day after day, practice by practice and meet by meet, the Hawks' swimming teams are learning to make their way in the world. They proved their abilities yet again on Thursday, Jan. 13, when the Nelson boys team routed Gresham 138-16 and the Hawk girls dropped an 80-63 decision at Gresham Aquatic Center. "Our coaches are awesome and we have some really good competitive swimmers on our team," said Nelson's Diana Bui, who won one race and placed...

GRESHAM, OR ・ 17 HOURS AGO