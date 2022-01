Hello, Mane Landers. Hopefully your Thursday is going well so far. I have another batch of links here for you today so let’s get right into it. With the 2022 MLS SuperDraft in the books, it is time to finally assess the Lions’ three draft selections and the folks over at MLS.com did just that. Orlando City received a “B” grade for its selections, as the first round pick at No. 18, Jack Lynn, has the quality to be successful at the professional level, but the Lions’ coaching staff needs to find a way to set Lynn up properly. As for second-round pick Nathan Dossantos, they believe that while he is “intriguing” he will need to show more defensive quality other than his ball-playing ability.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO