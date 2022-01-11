ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma reportedly expected to add Ole Miss staffer Matt Holecek as an analyst

Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables continues to round out his first staff. On3’s Matt Zenitz reported Oklahoma is adding Ole Miss staffer Matt Holecek as an analyst.

Holecek has been an offensive analyst at Ole Miss for the past two seasons and worked as the Rebels’ assistant quarterbacks coach.

It means Holecek is familiar with new Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. They’ve worked together for each of the last two years. Holecek also helped in the development of Ole Miss star quarterback Matt Corral.

Corral was one of the elite quarterbacks in college football in 2021. The Ventura, California, native passed for 3,349 yards with 20 passing touchdowns against just five interceptions.

Corral completed 67.9% of his passes and was up for a bevy of national awards. Corral was a Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist, a Maxwell Award semifinalist and a Walter Camp Player of the Year semifinalist in 2021.

The 6-foot-2, 205 pound redshirt junior was also a Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award finalist, a Manning Award finalist and the Conerly Trophy winner in 2021.

During the 2020 season, Corral completed 70.9 percent of his passes, threw for 3,337 yards and 29 touchdowns. Corral also rushed for 1,120 yards and 15 touchdowns over the last two seasons.

Prior to his two-year stint at Ole Miss, Holecek worked as an offensive analyst at Missouri.

Now, Holecek will get the opportunity to work with UCF transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Gabriel has passed for 8,037 yards and recorded 70 passing touchdowns in his collegiate career.

There could be more news on the way in the Oklahoma quarterbacks room, too. OU recently offered Florida State transfer quarterback Chubba Purdy, the younger brother of Iowa State’s Brock Purdy.

