ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Black-ish’ Welcomes More Special Guest Stars for Celebratory Farewell Season

By Tami Reed
Talking With Tami
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving kicked off its celebratory eighth and final season with a visit from Michelle Obama, “black-ish” fills up its star-studded guest roster with a slate of celebrity appearances as the Johnsons prepare to say goodbye. Starting with an all-new episode airing tonight, TUESDAY, JAN. 11 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, upcoming...

www.talkingwithtami.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Here's Why Black-ish Is Ending After This Season

The eighth and final season of ABC's beloved comedy series, Black-ish, is currently airing, and it's bound to satisfy viewers. It even features a guest appearance by Michelle Obama! Since its release in 2014, the series has received acclaim from critics and audiences alike, earning Golden Globe and Emmy Award wins. Black-ish centers around the Johnsons, an upper-middle-class Black family comprised of father Andre (Anthony Anderson), mother Rainbow (Tracee Elis Ross), and their four children: Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Andre (Marcus Scribner), Jack (Miles Brown), and Diane (Marsai Martin). Outside of highlighting the everyday experiences of the Johnson family, Black-ish also touches on relevant issues facing society today, such as racism, police brutality, and the election of former President Trump, among other topics. Due to the success and popularity of the show, many viewers are left wondering, why is Black-ish ending?
NFL
Ashe County's Newspaper

‘Black-ish’: How Michelle Obama Became a Season 8 Guest Star

Getting Michelle Obama to appear in the socially aware sitcom black-ish’s Season 8 opener came down to a simple text message from cast member Tracee Ellis Ross (Rainbow). “We knew it was [black-ish’s] last season, and we’re like, ‘Hey, Tracee, do you want to send a message to your friend?’” says executive producer Courtney Lilly, laughing.
TV & VIDEOS
Parade

Anthony Anderson Opens Up About His Rough-and-Tumble Childhood, TV Controversy and His Surprising Hobby

Anthony Anderson made his acting debut earlier than most. He was just a baby in Compton, Los Angeles, when his mother, Doris, was performing in a community play that needed a baby who could cry on cue. “I actually think my mama was pinching my thighs and my ass to get me to cry,” says Anderson, 51, laughing, “but whatever worked for us!” He’s been hitting his cues ever since as an actor, a television host and the star and executive producer of ABC’s Black-ish, on which Anderson plays Andre “Dre” Johnson, a father of five trying to raise his kids with a strong cultural identity within their predominantly white, upper-middle-class neighborhood. The acclaimed comedy begins its eighth and final season on Jan. 4.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Daveed Diggs
Person
Jeanie Buss
Person
Laurence Fishburne
Person
Kenya Barris
Person
Deon Cole
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Kendrick Nunn
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Marcus Scribner
Person
Isaiah Mustafa
Person
Tracee Ellis Ross
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Diane Johnson
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Anthony Anderson
Person
Yara Shahidi
Person
Vivica A. Fox
WBAL Radio

Taraji P. Henson discusses mental health in Boston; Tracee Ellis Ross reflects on eight seasons of 'black-ish'

Taraji P. Henson has been very public about suffering from depression, and she explores mental health issues in her Facebook Watch program, Peace of Mind with Taraji. Now she's taking the show on the road. On February 16, the 10-time NAAACP Image Award winner will appear in Boston at the Museum of Science for "Peace of Mind: An Evening with Taraji P. Henson," the Boston Globe reports.
BOSTON, MA
southernillinoisnow.com

Michael B. Jordan throws surprise birthday party for Lori Harvey, Babyface and Magic Johnson to guest star on ‘black-ish’, and more

Michael B. Jordan surprised his girlfriend, Lori Harvey, with an early birthday party Monday. The model turns 25 on January 13, however, the Journal for Jordan star decided to have a celebration for her three days in advance at Nobu Malibu in California, according to Page Six. Harvey’s manager, Tre...
CELEBRITIES
WBAL Radio

Tiffany Haddish reacts to Common's breakup comments, Anthony Anderson emotional about 'black-ish', & more

After Common recently explained that he broke up with Tiffany Haddish because of their busy schedules, the Night School star is now responding to his comments. Haddish gave her response on FOX SOUL'S Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored with Jason Lee after Lee interviewed Common. "I was very disappointed," she said or Common, "'cause that's not what you told me."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Everything you need to know about Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross has become a worldwide phenomenon over the past decade ever since she made her starring debut in the ABC comedy Black-ish. However, the actress has been a popular name in the entertainment industry for many years now and has had an illustrious career, including a glitzy start.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Andre Johnson#Abc Signature#Disney Television Studios
TVLine

TVLine Items: Y&R Taps Guiding Light Vet, Hell or High Water Series and More

The Young and the Restless has found its new Ashland Locke: Guiding Light vet Robert Newman will take over the role from Richard Burgi, who announced his exit from the CBS soap just days ago, Soap Opera Digest reports. Newman, who played Josh Lewis on Guiding Light on-and-off from 1981-2009, will make his Y&R debut in February. In announcing his departure, Burgi — who had joined the soap in March 2021 — said in an Instagram video, “I want to say thank you to all of you wonderful folks, who have been so kind and generous and supportive with your words, and...
TV SERIES
HuffingtonPost

ABC Shares Clips Of Michelle Obama On 'Black-ish' Season Premiere

ABC gave “Black-ish” fans a look at an upcoming episode guest-starring former first lady Michelle Obama. The official Twitter account for the sitcom shared a series of clips over the weekend that showed Obama in an episode titled “That’s What Friends Are For.” The episode, which airs Tuesday, will kick off the comedy’s eighth and final season.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Talking With Tami

‘Black-ish’ Cast Last Photoshoot For Farewell Season

If you have been hiding under a rock and personally I dont blame you lol then you may not be aware that the hit tv show Black-ish is coming to an end, oh no! I loved this show since it first aired in 2014! The final season airs tonight and I’m feeling a certain kinda way! It was a wholesome show full of comedy, fun, historical moments, fashion and so much more! Actress Tracee Ellis Ross was quoted as saying, “Ending a show is hard.” Tracee (Bow) “I’ve spent more time being married to Dre, than not. It’s the longest relationship I’ve had.”
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Try Not to Cry Watching the Cast of Black-ish Say Farewell Ahead of Series Finale

Watch: EXCLUSIVE: "Black-ish" Stars Celebrate Final Season. Black-ish is coming to an end, and we are more than sad-ish. The long-awaited final season of award-winning comedy series Black-ish premieres Jan. 4 on ABC. But before we say goodbye to one of our favorite on-screen families, in an E! exclusive featurette, the cast of the show, including Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis, Marcus Scribner, Marsai Martin and Miles Brown reveal what's to come in season eight as they look back on the legacy of the series.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Black-ish’s Kenya Barris Reflects On Impact Of “Outwardly Black” Comedy; ABC Unveils Additional Season 8 Guest Stars – TCA

Black-ish boss Kenya Barris was just hoping to get a show on the air when he first created the family comedy. Now in its final season, the ABC title starring Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross as the pillars of the Johnson family, has far exceeded his expectations. “We wanted to say something that as much as we grew up loving the Cosby show, the Cosby show happened to be Black and we wanted to do a show that was absolutely, positively, outwardly Black,” Barris said during the comedy’s TCA panel on Tuesday.  “I never in a million years imagined that...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Only Murders Guest Stars, SNL Change-Up and More

Only Murders in the Building‘s guest roster is getting some star power: Academy Award winner Shirley MacLaine and comedienne Amy Schumer will appear in Season 2 of the Hulu comedy, star Martin Short told our sister site Deadline. No character details are currently available about their roles. As previously reported, the upcoming season will also welcome Cara Delevingne (Carnival Row) as a series regular. She will play Alice, a sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the sleuthing podcasters’ latest mystery. OMITB follows three onetime strangers (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who are obsessed with true crime and...
TV SERIES
Vibe

Joyce Wrice Tapped To Sing Theme Song For ‘Proud Family’ Reboot

Picking up the baton from Destiny’s Child and Solange, it was announced on Friday (Jan. 14) that rising R&B phenom Joyce Wrice will sing the theme song for The Proud Family reboot, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.  Renowned composer, songwriter and producer Kurt Farquhar, who created the theme song for the original series returns and preserves the track’s catchy lyrics, melody, and nostalgia with this freshly reimagined version. “We wanted to make a person that grew up with it feel like that’s still their song, but at the same time, we wanted to feel like it’s been brought into a...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy