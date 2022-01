Last night’s game was very ugly, with very few redeeming qualities. A game where the Raptors didn’t lead for a second. Is Dwane Casey’s continued dominance of these Raptors the NBA’s greatest current bit? The man has had an inferior roster for every single matchup, and yet (!) he’s gone 8-3 vs. the Raptors since leaving. Winning these games by 13 points on average. I can only imagine the game planning that goes into this stuff makes him appear as if he were looking for Pepe Silvia. Does he cast spells? Did he utter: “Make every perceived weakness of the Raptors a reality, and tenfold!” before a boiling brew?

NBA ・ 8 HOURS AGO