Notice is hereby given that, I, the undersigned Town Clerk/Collector of Taxes, in and for the Town of Keene, Essex County, New York, have received the Tax Roll and Warrant for the collection of taxes for the year 2022. My collection hours for the month of January at the Keene Town Hall, 10892 NYS Route 9N in Keene, will be Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, except for holidays.

KEENE, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO