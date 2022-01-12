ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Iowa Gov. Reynolds pitches 4% income tax

By Erin Murphy Gazette Des Moines Bureau
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES — A four-year transition to a flat state income tax rate of 4%, shortening the time Iowans could claim jobless benefits and a new plan for devoting public K-12 aid for private school tuition are among the proposals introduced Tuesday night by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in her charge...

littlevillagemag.com

Letter to the editor: Gov. Reynolds wants to tear Iowa’s safety net

Gov. Reynolds wants to starve Iowa’s safety net and, consequently, its people. In her recent Condition of the State address, Governor Kim Reynolds used her platform to kick struggling Iowans while they are down. At one point in her speech, Reynolds lamented that Iowa’s “safety net has become a hammock.” The implication, of course, is that Iowans experiencing hunger, poverty, illness or housing insecurity need to stop leeching off taxpayer dollars and get back to work.
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

Ducey pitches Arizona earned income tax credit

(The Center Square) – In his final budget pitch to lawmakers, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is floating the idea to create a state-based tax refund for working parents similar to the federal earned income tax credit. Ducey pitched his $14.25 billion budget to lawmakers Friday. Included in the 500-page...
ARIZONA STATE
104.5 KDAT

A Look at How Iowa Gov. Tax Plan Could Affect Farmers

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds wants to lower the state income to a single flat rate of 4 percent which would save the average farmer around $1,300 a year. During her annual Condition of the State address, Governor Reynolds proposed that retired farmers who have farmed for at least ten years would no longer be taxed on cash rent for their farmland.
IOWA STATE
State
Iowa State
Western Iowa Today

Governor Reynolds Proposes Trigger For Corporate Income Tax Cut

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds is proposing a way to trigger corporate income tax cuts in Iowa. The governor did not mention cutting taxes for corporations during her Condition of the State address , but her plan is included in a budget report submitted to lawmakers. If Iowa corporations pay more than 700- million dollars in state income taxes this year, Reynolds proposes lowering the top corporate income tax rate next year. House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst Windsor Heights said it’s a break for only the most profitable corporations that would not help small businesses across the state. House Speaker Pat Grassley has said House Republicans are focused on personal income tax cuts this year.
DES MOINES, IA
kmaland.com

Costello reacts to Reynolds' tax plan

(Des Moines) -- Another KMAland lawmaker is throwing his support behind Governor Kim Reynolds' proposal to overhaul the state's income tax system. In her Condition of the State address earlier this week, Reynolds proposed replacing the current system with a 4% flat tax rate phased in by 2026. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, State Senator Mark Costello says the proposal coincides with other tax reform proposals lawmakers have considered in the past.
DES MOINES, IA
iowa.media

NFIB Supports Gov. Reynolds Condition of the State Priorities

NFIB State Director Matt Everson released the following statement on Tuesday in response Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Condition of the State Address. “Small business owners across the state are encouraged by the governor’s agenda for the 2022 legislative session,” said Matt Everson, NFIB State Director in Iowa. “Gov. Reynolds is calling for more income tax and workforce reforms that will help address biggest issues facing our entrepreneurs and job creators across the state.”
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Gov. Ricketts talks about reducing income tax for highest earners

We’ve declared a First Alert Day for Friday as winter weather takes aim at the region! Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area beginning at 6 AM Friday. FULL VIDEO: Gov. Ricketts State of the State Address. Updated: 9 hours ago. Gov. Pete Ricketts delivers...
NEBRASKA STATE
Pat Grassley
Zach Wahls
iowa.media

GOV. REYNOLDS: Parents no longer in dark, enough is enough

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds echoed concerns from Iowa Senate President Jake Chapman during her Condition of the State Address on Tuesday night. Reynolds took direct aim at sexually explicit books populating many Iowa school libraries. “For some families, the school district doesn’t fit their values or meet the needs of...
IOWA STATE
Des Moines Business Record

Reynolds calls for flat income tax rate, revamping of unemployment system in Condition of the State

Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State speech Tuesday night in the Iowa House of Representatives. Photo by Kelsey Kremer, Des Moines Register. Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed restructuring the state’s tax system, eliminating a complex series of tax brackets in favor of a flat 4% rate for all individual income taxpayers Tuesday in her Condition of the State address where she focused on bolstering the state’s workforce.
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Reynolds proposes 4% flat tax for Iowa, announces bonuses for teachers and law enforcement

(The Center Square) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday proposed a tax cuts omnibus in her fourth Condition of the State speech. “Under these high ceilings, next to this marble, among these columns and portraits, it’s tempting to believe that nothing good happens unless we legislate it, regulate it, or fund it. But in the small towns, around kitchen tables, in the fields and back-offices, Iowans understand that we in this building don’t fund anything. They do,” the Republican governor said. “And right now, they’re paying too much.”
IOWA STATE
#Retirement Income#Economy#Iowans#Republican#The Iowa Legislature#Iowa House
KPVI Newschannel 6

Heirs would pay less in Nebraska taxes under compromise measure

Death would become a little less costly in Nebraska under a compromise measure given first-round approval in the Legislature on Tuesday. As advanced, the bill (LB310) would help people inheriting property in the state by increasing the amount exempt from inheritance taxes, reducing the tax rates and eliminating the tax on heirs age 21 or younger. The measure cleared first-round consideration on a 41-4 vote.
POLITICS
Western Iowa Today

Reynolds Could Propose Additional Changes to Iowa Unemployment

(Des Moines, IA) — New work search requirements for laid off Iowa workers who’ve qualified for unemployment benefits go into effect Monday. Governor Kim Reynolds is hinting she’ll propose more changes. Iowa’s Republican governor said, “the unemployment code was written a long, long, long time ago when we were in a much different position, and today we need to incentivize work, not pay people to stay home.” Starting January 10th, those who’ve qualified for unemployment checks will have to prove they’ve applied for at least three jobs each week in order to keep the benefits. The state’s Workforce Development agency has hired 18 new case managers who’ll advise the newly unemployed of career training and job openings. Reynolds says there are more job openings that people on unemployment in the state. She will outline her legislative priorities in the annual “Condition of the State” message on Tuesday night.
DES MOINES, IA
NewsBreak
Republican Party
Politics
Politics
Income Tax
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KGLO News

GOP lawmakers resolve to cut Iowa income taxes in ’22

DES MOINES — The 2022 Iowa legislative session starts next Monday and Governor Kim Reynolds and her fellow Republicans in the House and Senate are putting tax cuts the top of their agenda. “We’re shooting to make another big reduction in the taxes that Iowans pay,” Senate Majority Leader...
IOWA STATE
kniakrls.com

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Announces Grant Funding

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has announced that Indianola is one of 17 communities to receive grant funding in regards to water quality projects, through the Wastewater and Drinking Water Treatment Financial Assistance Program. Indianola received $500,000 for the construction of the state-of-the-art Water Resource Recovery Facility that is planned to begin service in spring of 2022. The Wastewater and Drinking Water Treatment Financial Assistance Program receives a portion of the tax on metered water and had more than $6 million available for allocation in 2021. Grants will be awarded through the program on an annual basis through 2039.
INDIANOLA, IA

