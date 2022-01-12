Suns vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (31-9) play against the Toronto Raptors (18-18) at Scotiabank Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday January 11, 2022

Phoenix Suns 99, Toronto Raptors 95 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I was just trying to get him out the way. It worked. I’d rather be shooting them w/o him down there. We play shooting games all the time everyday. These two do the same thing and I complain then. That’s just me.” Devin Booker on issue with Raptor waving behind basket on FT #Suns pic.twitter.com/WJ7ZfnZj83 – 12:09 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Imagine six years later trying to explain why Raptors fans hate Booker – 12:03 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“We let him know at halftime. That was said. You have one rebound. He took it like a man.”

Devin Booker on Deandre Ayton after Tuesday’s win over Raptors.

Ayton finished with nine with his final one on Fred VanVleet missing a FT on purpose with 2.8 seconds left with #Suns up 2. pic.twitter.com/9m2wazUifm – 12:00 AM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

If the Raptors choose to be a buyer, it’s clear what they should go shopping for. They need another wing scorer: theathletic.com/3065809/2022/0… – 11:57 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Defensive stops.” Jae Crowder.

How #Suns overcame 20 turnovers and giving up 22 offensive rebounds in win over Raptors to begin five-game road trip. pic.twitter.com/uPzE5wswiJ – 11:46 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

How did Jae Crowder respond to playing the 3 with Devin Booker and Chris Paul on the bench and Cam Johnson out with an ankle injury?

“Be aggressive”

Crowder scored 13 of his team-high 19 in the 2nd quarter of #Suns win over Raptors. pic.twitter.com/qRt3dJWVyW – 11:41 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Having played in all the venues we played in and then to come here and no fans. It was quiet. Cold. It was just weird.” Monty Williams after #Suns win in Toronto

“I’m used to being here coming out and getting harrassed by fans, especially people on the front row by the bench.” pic.twitter.com/BZbjdKC6Hz – 11:24 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

If I’m reading the play-by-play right the Raptors grabbed 9 of their first 10 misses in the fourth quarter. – 11:15 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Chris Boucher: “We didn’t have Scottie, we didn’t have Gary, we didn’t shoot the ball well… but we still figured out a way to stay in the game. That’s just going to give us confidence. We need to play like that against everybody, not just against the good teams.” – 10:45 PM

Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Men In Black.” Devin Booker. Chris Paul and Jae Crowder. #Suns pic.twitter.com/9AmlT7uQjc – 10:40 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Fred VanVleet: “I really love what I do and I show up everyday, not always with a smile on my face, but ready to work and try to grow and get better and be open minded to learning from mistakes.” pic.twitter.com/juVHgSCnSz – 10:36 PM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

Grizzlies win a franchise record 10 games in a row. In that span, they’ve defeated the Suns, Lakers (2x), Nets, Cavs, and Warriors.

And… Ja Morant finds himself with the best of the best in the MVP conversation. pic.twitter.com/pnslUZmDEh – 10:36 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Devin Booker says he and the Raptor hashed things out and are cool now. pic.twitter.com/1wgZ8SK39J – 10:34 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Devin Booker on his deal with the Raptors mascot: “We hashed it out. We homies now.” – 10:34 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Devin Booker says he and @the_raptor have hashed it out. “We cool now.” – 10:34 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Asked about his rebounding, Chris Boucher said he’s been studying Dennis Rodman clips. “I feel like I have the same energy and I relate to him a lot.”

“I’m not scared of anybody, so whoever’s in front of me I just try to give it all my effort.” – 10:29 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Chris Boucher (nine offensive rebounds) says he’s been watching Dennis Rodman clips, feels like he can relate to his energy and his journey. – 10:22 PM

Eric Smith @Eric__Smith

HIGHLY entertaining, competitive game…..but the Suns knock of the Raptors & end Toronto’s 6-game winning streak. Phoenix cranked up the D against the Raps in the 4th QRT.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Weird”

Monty Williams’ one word description of tonight’s game when talking about the atmosphere without fans.

Cold. Very open space.

Like playing in the Alamodome in San Antonio. #Suns – 10:15 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

VanVleet is in the process of giving Champagnie the undrafted free agent blessing. – 10:14 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

“That was a really, tough, intense game … as good as it gets without a crowd in here,” — Fred VanVleet pic.twitter.com/XfzqF4djph – 10:13 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Fred VanVleet: “I thought that we answered the call. It was a good test for us. You appreciate the fight.” Mentions team didn’t shoot well enough but did a lot of things well against a very good opponent. – 10:12 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

“It’s probably as good as it gets without a crowd in there,” VanVleet says of the game’s intensity. – 10:11 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

“He’s knocking on the door (to be) part of the rotation” — Nurse on Justin Champagnie who had 5 Orebs in 10 minutes. – 10:09 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Going off feel.”

#Suns coach Monty Williams on the rotations, saying it was even tougher to do it tonight as opposed to Saturday’s game. – 10:09 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Monty Williams said that was one of the weirdest games he’s been a part of. A strange building to have empty. Monty’s used to a hostile environment in Toronto. – 10:03 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

The Suns have the best record in the league and are tied with the Nets for the best road record at 14-4. pic.twitter.com/udVOlpcs1h – 10:03 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Great game. Would have been nice to see Barnes and Trent in the lineup. Phoenix is good. – 9:58 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Good start to the road trip. pic.twitter.com/izUimSotvc – 9:58 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Tremendous effort by the Raptors against one of the best teams in the league. 10 missed free throws and 21.6% three-point shooting could not be overcome by their defence and offensive rebounding. This game has arguably proven more than any of the six wins. – 9:57 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

10 lead changes, 15 ties. That was a great game. The better & healthier team won but the Raptors can feel good about that effort, missing 2 starters. Their winning streak comes to an end but this was proof: it was more than just beating depleted teams. They’ve got something here. – 9:56 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Suns win 99-95, great game,six-game Raptors win streak over; next home game a long time from now

Five-game roadie starts Friday in Detroit – 9:56 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

‘Topes lose. 99-95. It turns out it is difficult to overcome 22% shooting from 3 and 60% shooting from the line, even with ALL of the offensive rebounds.

Siakam with 22/7/7, VanVleet with 21 and 5, Boucher with 13 and 16. Good effort. Felt Trent’s absence a lot. – 9:55 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Final: PHX 99, TOR 95

Crowder: 19 Pts, 5-11 3P

Paul: 15 Pts, 12 Ast, 5 Stl

Booker: 16 Pts, 4-13 FG

Siakam: 22-7-7, 10-23 FG

Suns snap Raptors’ 6-game win streak – 9:55 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton hits both FTs.

#Suns 99 #Raptors 95. Final. – 9:55 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Devin Booker upset that the Raptors mascot, the only fan in the building, is behind the hoop distracting him with the game on the line. Refs send him to timeout in the corner. pic.twitter.com/F9zLGPPD5D – 9:54 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker takes foul.

His 6th.

#Suns have used this strategy before. Foul to keep opponent from 3.

Birch hits two FTs.

Paul gets inbounds from Crowder.

Hits FTs. #Suns back up 3.

Then Paul fouls VanVleet.

Made 1st. Missed 2nd on purpose. Ayton gets rebound.

#Suns up 2. – 9:54 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Down 3, VanVleet makes the first, misses the 2nd on purpose, Ayton swallows up the rebound, and that should be it. – 9:54 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

devin booker got the raptor removed from behind the basket pic.twitter.com/H7FFTy0bOP – 9:53 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns were smart to foul up 3, but Devin Booker just picked up his 6th, fouling out. Hopefully that won’t matter here in a few seconds – 9:52 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

NOW the Raptors hit their free throws. – 9:52 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Someone in the fanless building did a little arm wave at Booker for his first free throw. Looked like Booker went and said something in that direction after his second FT and then was laughing in the huddle. – 9:51 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns up 3 with 6.5 seconds left after Devin Booker’s FTs. Phoenix needs one stop to start off the 5-game road trip with a W – 9:51 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Raps take a while to get a good look, ending up with an Anunoby layup. Booker hits two free throws, and the Raptors trail by 3 with 6.5 left.

Me? I’d try to get it to Fred. – 9:49 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker two FTs.

Timeout Raptors.

#Suns up three with 6.5 seconds left. – 9:49 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Suns up 3, 6.5 seconds left; Raptors will have shot to tie with the ball – 9:49 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker was 3-for-12 before hitting that big-time jumper for the lead. Then Chris Paul gets a nice bounce. Suns up 3 with 31 seconds left.

Crunch-time Suns strike again – 9:47 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton challenge Siakam jumper.

Miss. Crowder rebound.

Paul jumper.

#Suns up 3. 31.1 seconds left. Timeout Raptors.

Huge offensive rebound by Booker in the previous possession and then Ayton getting on glass as the ball went off Raptors.

That led to Booker bucket for lead. – 9:47 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns’ shotmaking is there when it counts. Booker and Paul hit back-to-back fadeaway middies. Suns by 3 with 31 seconds left. – 9:47 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Booker, Paul hit jumpers, Suns up 3, 31.1 left, outstanding game this has been – 9:47 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Booker and Paul hit a pair of mid-rangers, and Suns are up 93-90 with 31.1 left. – 9:46 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Boucher is everywhere right now for the Raptors. Also, Toronto is closing this game with so much size. That’s thrown Phoenix off. – 9:46 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker jumper. #Suns up one. – 9:45 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Make that 3-of-6.

Anunoby hits both . Raptors up one. – 9:44 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams is challenging that loose-ball foul on Devin Booker to avoid him getting his 5th foul. Probably won’t be overturned but he had to use it there – 9:44 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

BIG 3⃣ FROM OG!!!

#OGAnunoby l #NBAAllStar

⭐️ 1 RT = 1 Vote ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/3q9e4PJTEC – 9:43 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Worth a challenge for sure for Monty. Gets Toronto 2 FTs and Booker’s 5th foul – 9:43 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Suns challenging Booker’s fifth PF, Phoenix up 1, 1:41 left

Big challenge here – 9:42 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton verticality on Birch.

Then Booker called for fifth foul going for loose ball with Anunoby .

Monty Williams challenging foul on Booker. 1:41 left in game. – 9:42 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Raptors aren’t just gonna go away quietly. A quick 5-0 run and the Suns’ lead is down to 1 again. OG’s last 3 came off – you guessed it! – another offensive rebound for Toronto – 9:41 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

The Raptors have a 70.7 first shot *halfcourt* OffRtg and 47.2% offensive rebounds tonight per @Ben Falk.

I do not know how to process this.

Also, #LeaguePassAlert for Suns/Raptors – 9:41 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Anunoby 3.

Again. Timely 3s.

#Suns lead down to one. 2:27 left. – 9:40 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

8-0 Suns run. Starting to see the negatives for the Raptors going big like this. Making the court smaller for them offensively and easier for the Suns guards to break down. – 9:37 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Raptors on 3s

VanVleet: 4-9

Rest of team: 3-26 – 9:36 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

🚨 CRUNCH-TIME SUNS 🚨 – 9:36 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

21 offensive rebounds for Raptors, but only have 13 second chance points.

#Suns up six as Ayton scores. Has 14 and 7. 4:12 left in game. – 9:36 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

The Raptors have tied their season-high with 21 offensive rebounds tonight – 9:35 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Got a Crowder 3 out of it, but Ayton kicking it out to Bridges with good inside position.

#Suns up one. – 9:34 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Bridges somehow makes that shot while getting fouled after Raptors turnover.

Next trip. Champagnie gets credited for basket as he battled Shamet for board.

Now have 20 offensive boards. Boucher gobbles up one.

Fouled by Ayton (4 PFs) Booker in (4 PFs) 6:36 left in game. #Suns – 9:34 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Siakam checks in for Justin Champagnie, who really should have taken the ball with him to the bench. – 9:33 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Chris Boucher has 9 of the Raptors’ 20 offensive rebounds. He’s been a nightmare for the Suns on the glass, up to 14 rebounds total – 9:32 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Did Champagnie just strip Chris Paul? – 9:31 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Chris Boucher just dominating the offensive glass (could get 10 offensive boards at this rate), reminds me of a chat we had a few season ago when he was starting to show what he could do. Boucher had taken to watching Dennis Rodman footage: pic.twitter.com/mrt4SvR1XY – 9:31 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Chris Boucher had a 28/19 game a couple weeks ago and yet I’m still wondering if this is his best – or perhaps most important, is a better way of phrasing it – performance of the season. He’s been that good. – 9:28 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Eight offensive rebounds by Chris Boucher (so far). Yikes. – 9:28 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

18 offensive rebounds for Raptors.

Yes, 18.

Toronto second in the league in offensive boards per game at 13.1, only trailing Memphis.

The Raptors are exceeding that tonight. Got three offensive boards on this latest possession.

Called a timeout w/7:59 left. #Suns #WeTheNorth – 9:28 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Giving up 18 offensive rebounds with 8 minutes still to go in the game generally isn’t great! Kind of mind-blowing the Raptors are only up 10-9 in second-chance points right now – 9:27 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

This is crazy. Raptors are sending 3 guys to the offensive glass and the Suns just can’t do anything about it. Suns have always been a bit undersized but never seen a team punish them for it like this before. – 9:27 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

A shame there’s nobody here, this is a delightful game and 20,000 fans would be lapping it up

Raptors by 3, 7:59 left – 9:27 PM

Paul Jones @Paul__Jones

Most intense game I’ve witnessed in person this season @Toronto Raptors vs. @Phoenix Suns #rtz #Raptors – 9:27 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Chris Boucher has 13 rebound. – 9:26 PM

Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Paul, Crowder and Ayton back in with Shamet and Bridges. #Suns down six. – 9:23 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Raps went with 4 bigs in zone and Suns had zero answers. Timeout from Monty. – 9:22 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Raptors have 15 offensive rebounds and 11 more shot attempts as a result. They’re up 79-73 and Monty needs a timeout – 9:21 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Payne went down as Achiuwa gets free for easy transition layup.

Payne ahs conversation with ref.

Timeout #Suns. Down six with 9:01 left in game. – 9:21 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Justin Champagnie is one of the best 6-foot-6 or shorter rebounders I’ve ever seen. Dude just has a nose for the ball. Out there making things happen again. – 9:20 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

VanVleet banks in a running 3. #Suns down 3. – 9:19 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Smith jumper. Left open. Tie game. #Suns 71 #Raptors 71. – 9:17 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

The best thing you can get out of your bench is consistency and dependability and Chris Boucher getting to that point over the last month is very cool. – 9:17 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Smith took Siakam elbow right to the mug. Offensive foul on Siakam.

4th foul. #Suns – 9:16 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Siakam sets up McGee, pull up.

#Suns down 71-69 at end of 3rd.

Raptors close quarter on 6-2 burst when Booker went to bench with four fouls. – 9:14 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Raps up 71-69 after 3. 63 of their 71 points have come from VanVleet, Siakam, Anunoby and Boucher. They will probably need another dude to hit a shot at some point to win this game. – 9:14 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 3Q: TOR 71, PHX 69

Crowder: 16 Pts, 4-9 3P

Paul: 11 Pts, 8 Ast, 4 Stl

Booker: 12 Pts, 3-9 FG

Siakam: 20 Pts, 6 Ast, 5 Reb – 9:14 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Siakam’s got 20 and 6, Raptors up 71-69 after 3 – 9:13 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker 4 PFs. Bridges in with 1:17 left in 3rd. #Suns

Booker has tendency to play even more aggressive after being called for a foul.

It can work to his advantage, but it can also lead to fouls.

That successful Toronto challenge to give Booker offensive foul huge. #Suns – 9:12 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Book’s been busting his ass on D in this game but just got his fourth foul. Has been a battle between him and OG. – 9:11 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Shamet 3. #Suns back up two. – 9:09 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors by 1, 2:59 left in the third

For some random Tuesday night in January, this is a solid NBA regular season affair – 9:04 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Timely 3s for Anunoby. 3-of-8. from deep Raptors up one. #Suns – 9:03 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Defensive three seconds on Ayton as he was just about to take a step out the lane.

McGee, Smith in. #Suns – 9:02 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Little bit of a bounce-back game for Chris Paul on the scoring front – 9:02 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Chris Paul pushes pace, scores in transition on pull up.

Payne checks in for Paul. #Suns up two. – 9:00 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Three fouls on Booker and DA. They gotta be smart here. – 9:00 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Three fouls on Booker. Keep eye on this next 5:15. #Suns – 8:59 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

In lieu of screaming fans or thundersticks, Toronto has a giant Raptor. pic.twitter.com/xxVcurRGmr – 8:58 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton on the glass.

Looks more engaged 2nd half. #Suns – 8:56 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Good stuff from DA to start the 2nd half. Had that jump hook, dove on the floor for a loose ball and then got that offensive rebound leading to Book’s 3 – 8:56 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Siakam over Bridges.

Dude is a lot longer than you think.

Hits FT. #Suns #Raptors tied at 56-56. – 8:56 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker 3. #Suns up 3. – 8:55 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Raptors sticking to script for real.

#Suns #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/v16xQMNY5i – 8:55 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Nick wins a challenge, gets an offensive foul on a Booker jump shot kickout – 8:53 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Nurse challenging foul on Anunoby contesting Booker shot. #Suns – 8:51 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Gary Trent Jr. doesn’t NOT look like he belongs in Watchmen tonight. – 8:50 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker talking to Raptors bench after #Suns force shot clock violation.

Paul scores on other end. #Suns up 3. – 8:49 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

The Suns have come out to play some defence in the second half. – 8:49 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns 13 turnovers. – 8:48 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker 3. 1st 3 of game. #Suns up one. – 8:48 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Playing against Chris Paul would suck. Just no fun to be had. – 8:47 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Paul using that old man strength as we like to call with two “give me that damn ball” steals. #Suns – 8:47 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton ties game at 48-48. #Suns – 8:46 PM

Phoenix Suns @Suns

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Raptors 48 #Suns 46 H

PHX: Crowder 16 (4-of-8 3s). Team: 47.4% FG (6-of-16 3s). 10 turnovers (led to 13 Raptors points).

TOR: Siakam 13, VanVleet 12, Anunoby 11. Team: 44.7% FG (4-of-18 3s). 30 paint points.

OUT: Scottie Barnes (knee), Gary Trent Jr (ankle) Cam Johnson (ankle) – 8:36 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Raps lead 48-46 vs Suns after a well-played first half. And I have say it, whatever cape/hoodie/blanket thing Gary Trent Jr. is wearing on the bench, I think he’s on to something. – 8:32 PM

Quick, defensively active teams are tough on the Warriors, and that’s this Memphis team. More troubling than Suns in a prospective playoff matchup, IMO. – 8:31 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Halftime: TOR 48, PHX 46

Crowder: 16 Pts, 4-8 3P

Paul: 7 Pts, 5 Ast

Smith: 5 Pts, 4 Reb

Siakam: 13 Pts, 5 Ast – 8:31 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns could have used that little spurt and taking the lead to get back in control of the game but they just cannot find a rhythm. DA’s struggling. Raps up 2 at the half. – 8:30 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Raps up 48-46 at the half. VanVleet 2-3 from 3, the rest of the Raptors are 2-15.

Some very good defence happening, a generally competitive game. – 8:30 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

That’s a helluva half

Raptors up 48-46; Siakam 13, FVV 12, OG 11

Jae Crowder’s got 16 to keep Suns in it – 8:30 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Crowder 3 (4-ofo-7 on 3s).

Has game-high 16. #Suns – 8:29 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

The numbers haven’t always reflected it, but Chris Boucher (who turned 29 today, by the way) has been awesome recently. Playing hard, but just as importantly, playing within himself and his role. Easily his best stretch of the season. – 8:29 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

VanVleet finds Siakam, who scores as Ayton caught on his back end

3-pt play. #Suns down five.

Siakam 13. – 8:28 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Boucher with flush off Birch drive and dish. #Suns down three. – 8:26 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Chris Boucher dunk on Khem Birch dribble penetration. Obviously. – 8:26 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Got Ayton on push in back. #Suns – 8:24 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Raptors started 2-for-3 from 3-point range. They’re 2-for-14 since. They’ve missed some wide-open ones too – 8:22 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

CP3 will rarely take pull-up 3s like that early in a possession but that’s his second tonight. Trying to get the offense going a bit. Hit that one.

Suns now up 2. Raps have gone cooooooooold – 8:21 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns up two on Bridges transition bucket. Was down 11.

On 17-4 run. – 8:21 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Suns up 2, 3:14 until halftime, the absence of Barnes/Trent really being felt here – 8:21 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Suns lead, and the Yuta/Svi spot is looming large. – 8:20 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

We’ve got Biyombo-Ayton minutes – 8:19 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Again, Ayton looks off.

Anunoby can get to the rim, but Ayton fell down on that when he’s usually good at moving his feet.

#Suns down three,

Crowder back in for Biyombo. – 8:19 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Jae Crowder was 4-of-20 from 3 his previous four games.

He’s 3-of-5 tonight.

#Suns down one as Booker hits his 1st FG tonight. pic.twitter.com/PdLOJgUFho – 8:18 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

BOSSMANN99 is here to get the buckets if no one else will. He has scored the Suns’ last 10 points and Phoenix is now within 3. – 8:13 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Jae Crowder carrying the Suns’ offense, just like we all expected. He’s up to 13 points on 5-8 FG – 8:13 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Bismack Biyombo alert! It’s been a minute since his fabled season in Toronto. How many minutes? He’s only played with one current Raptor: Khem Birch, and that was with Orlando. – 8:13 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Really looking forward to the Bismack Biyombo tribute video – 8:12 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Crowder off balance 3 with shot clock expiring drops.

Now comes back with the pullup.

Crowder with 10 already on 4-of-7 FGs. #Suns within four. – 8:11 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns having major issues keeping #Raptors off glass.

Seven offensive boards for Toronto. – 8:10 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Bismack!!!

Fans woulda be cheering for sure – 8:10 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Schedule gets a little trickier for the Wolves in this next stretch after tonight (Memphis, GSW twice, at Knicks, at Atlanta, Brooklyn, at Portland, at Phoenix and Utah rest of the month). Have a chance to finish their first 41 games above .500 with a win tonight – 8:10 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Pretty good minutes from Jalen Smith tonight at the 4. Monty also acknowledged this is the type of matchup against a longer frontcourt where it could work, so let’s not jump the gun here lol – 8:09 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Biyombo checking in. #Suns #WeTheNorth – 8:08 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Love the way Siakam has been hunting mismatches lately. He just completely overpowered Raptors legend Cam Payne in the post. – 8:08 PM

#ValleyProud – 8:08 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Siakam got switch that put Payne on him. Just worked him into the paint for easy one. #Suns down 11 again. – 8:08 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

McGee working that baseline jump hook. Has four. #Suns down nine as Anunoby answers with 3. – 8:07 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns start 2nd quarter with Payne, Shamet, Crowder at the 3, Smith and McGee.

Crowder guarding Siakam.

Smith gets block on Anunoby in the post. #Suns down 31-23. – 8:06 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Nurse is sticking with point Pascal as VanVleet rests to start the 2nd quarter. – 8:06 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Fun start. Even without 2 starters, this felt like something of a measuring stick game for a Raptors team coming off 6 straight wins vs opponents missing their best player. Top marks through 12 minutes. They came to play tonight, man. – 8:05 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 1Q: TOR 31, PHX 23

Paul: 4 Pts, 2 Reb

Smith: 5 Pts, 2-2 FG

Ayton: 4 Pts

VanVleet: 10 Pts, 4-6 FG

TOR: 14-25 FG, PHX: 9-18 FG – 8:05 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Suns have turned the ball over six times that’s led to 11 Raptor points.

Toronto has seven more FGAs than Phoenix.

Raptors 56% FG, 3-of-9 from 3.

Suns 50% FGs, 2-of-5 on 3s. #Suns #WeTheNorth – 8:05 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Stix gets a tip in and 3 in the last 2 mins. Suns needed some type of boost and got it there. Down 8 is not bad all things considered. FVV still a man possessed. – 8:04 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors up 31-23 after a quarter

VanVleet’s got 10 – 8:03 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Pascal Siakam has passed Jose Calderon and is now 8th on Toronto’s all-time scoring list. Jonas Valanciunas up next on the Raptors all-time list, then MoPete. – 8:03 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Raps up 31-23 after a quarter. GGAB FVV has 10, Siakam has four assists, the usual deal. – 8:03 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

VanVleet hits tough shot over Smith.

Then draws foul on Smith going at him on the drive.

Shamet in for Bridges. #Suns down eight. – 8:02 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Jalen Smith tip in off McGee miss.

Smith 3.

#Suns cut lead to six. – 8:01 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

The Phoenix Suns are planning to sign forward Paris Bass to a second 10-day hardship deal, his agent Daniel Hazan tells ESPN. Bass is expected to re-join the Suns in Indianapolis on Wednesday. – 8:01 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

We’re one away from a New York Times trend story: Precious Achiuwa has hit his first two shots in the paint. – 8:00 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Achiuwa to the rim in response.

#Suns down 11. – 8:00 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Devin Booker with a hug for Raptors assistant, and his former Suns head coach, Earl Watson during the timeout. – 8:00 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

McGee jump hook coming out of timeout

Jalen Smith in at the four. #Suns – 7:59 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns only have 12 shot attempts in the first 9 minutes of the game. and 3 total rebounds.

Six turnovers and the Raptors’ 12-of-17 shooting attributing some to that. – 7:59 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Raptors have won 6 straight and Fred VanVleet is the reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week. They’re trending in the right direction and are on an 11-0 run, shooting 12-for-17 – 7:58 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

11-0 Raptors run over last 2 minutes, 12 seconds. #Suns – 7:57 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Raptors playing their butts off, up 27-16 at second timeout

VanVleet’s only made 2 three-pointers – 7:57 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Siakam in transition after #Suns turnover.

Raptors up 11. Timeout Phoenix with 2:54 left in 1st. – 7:57 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Monty Williams was extremely complimentary of VanVleet pre-game, and the Suns are starting Mikal Bridges on him – an excellent defender that can show him length. How’s that working out for Phoenix so far? Fred’s hit both of his 3s and is 3-for-4 with 8 points in 8 minutes. – 7:56 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker like, what the… after not only getting the foul call, but McGee was called for a foul.

Raptors stretch lead to nine. #Suns – 7:56 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

If you’re watching the game on a device that allows you to, go back and rewind to watch VanVleet’s defence on the Phoenix possession that ended in Crowder ’s missed 3. Peak annoying defence. Great job. – 7:55 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Payne, McGee in. #Suns – 7:55 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton just looks off.

Maybe I’m reading too much into that, but he just looks off. #Suns down five. – 7:54 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

genuinely just enjoy seeing pascal, fvv and og get to play together pic.twitter.com/xM2Uqh57go – 7:51 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Raptors start the game 7-for-9, up 16-12. Second game in a row the Suns’ defense hasn’t really made their opponent feel them early – 7:50 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

After shaky start, Raptors finding some flow. Khem Birch’s screen game remains elite, pops FVV open for a wee jumper. Raps lead 16-12. – 7:50 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Through 5.5 minutes of Raptors-Suns, teams are shooting a combined 12-for-16. – 7:49 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Fun start, Suns using MIkal Bridges to guard VanVleet

Raptors up 4 at first timeout – 7:49 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

VanVleet for 3.

Right now, Siakam is handling the ball in the post, forcing a double.

He’s kicking it out for 3s.

#Suns down 14-12 – 7:48 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Raptors 11 #Suns 10. – 7:47 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Two catches by DA lost for Suns turnovers. CP3 finds him on the switch for a bucket two possessions later. – 7:46 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Ayton major size advantage

Scores over VanVleet.’

Tied at 6-6. Siakam scores. – 7:46 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns bench up and clapping as Booker gets steal.

Yes, this is like the bubble without fans, but this arena, from what I can remember what people told me about the bubble, is much larger than the setup in Orlando.

Clear path foul on VanVleet

Booker 1-of-2 FTs. #Suns up 4-0. – 7:44 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns force 24-second violation. – 7:41 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Crowder 3. #Suns up 3-0. – 7:41 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns win toss, turned ball over.

Raptors turn ball over on 1st possession, too. – 7:41 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Real American national anthem and “Oh Canada”

Music real.

Pumped in crowd noise? #Suns #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/jKLJCtlGy9 – 7:27 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Yuta Watanabe will start tonight – 7:13 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Will Suns hang one of those #NBA championship banners in @FootprintCNTR this year?

#Suns #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/4R74UvcIq6 – 7:06 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Yuta Watanabe will start for Raptors vs. Suns, along with Birch, Siakam, Anunoby and VanVleet. – 7:05 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

With Trent and Barnes out, Watanabe gets the start in his return. It’s VanVleet, Anunoby, Yuta, Siakam and Birch vs Phoenix. – 7:05 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

YUTA will start alongside FVV, Birch, OG and Siakam. – 7:04 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Deandre Ayton shooting FTs.

#Suns assistant Jarrett Jack running sideline to sideline behind Ayton. pic.twitter.com/uvToww5GLJ – 6:50 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

The @PHNX_Suns pregame show for Suns-Raptors goes live in 10 minutes!

Tune in here:

https://t.co/JAwP0FEapl pic.twitter.com/XTshnAvFDD – 6:50 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

We in here. Without fans.

#Suns #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/Lh9RySwaqJ – 6:46 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Casey said they’ll have to see if Bol Bol plays against Toronto on Friday. Noted that he just cleared health and safety protocols recently, so they’ll see where his conditioning is. – 6:41 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Phoenix star Chris Paul averages 10 assists per game in his career against the Raptors. Only one player averaged more, Robert Pack (who I remember more for his dunks). Former Suns icon Steve Nash is next at 9.9 dimes vs. Raptors. CP3 also 4th all-time with 2.0 steals vs. Toronto – 6:41 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“It’s a tough spot for him. You’re trying to, he’s more comfortable at the five for sure. He’s even talked about that with our coaches.”

Monty Williams on Jalen Smith, who may have to play the four some tonight with Cam Johnson out with ankle injury. #Suns pic.twitter.com/NbT5qXcL5U – 6:38 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“He was able to get in a lot of work” Monty Williams

Landry Shamet 👍 after 3 #Suns games in protocols

“So many of the cases are different. Sometimes you can do more depending on the case you have. When he stepped back on the court, he’s probably been in better shape than most” – 6:28 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

“I’m not sure anybody is playing better than him in the East. We’ve talked about it as a staff …. I’m sure he’s in high consideration based on how he’s been playing all season … he keeps you up at night” – Suns coach Monty Williams on Fred VanVleet’s all-star worthiness. – 6:19 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Just one of those freak things that happens and it’s all on me. I wish I wouldn’t have had him in that position, period, at the end of the game.”

Suns coach Monty Williams on Cam Johnson’s left ankle sprain in Saturday’s loss to Heat.

Says Johnson is day-to-day. #Suns pic.twitter.com/GoAVZ96PzT – 6:16 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams confirms Cam Johnson sustained that left ankle sprain during the final minute of the Suns’ loss to Miami on Saturday.

“It’s all on me. I wish I wouldn’t have had him in that position. Period. But we’re thankful that it wasn’t as bad as it could’ve been.” – 6:07 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty said Jalen Smith is more comfortable as a 5, which is something they’ve talked about it, but he’s hoping he can fare well there against a Raptors team with so many longer guys – 6:06 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Monty Williams says he’s not sure if there’s anyone in the East playing better than Fred VanVleet right now. Considering Fred just won the Player of the Week, Williams is right – 6:06 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Monty Williams on VanVleet: “I’m not quite sure there’s anybody playing better than him in the East right now.” – 6:05 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams called it a “personal thing” in regards to Justin Jackson not being with the Suns tonight. As always, he doesn’t like talking about guys’ personal situations – 6:01 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

There are about 20 PB&J sandwiches divided evenly between white bread and whole wheat outside the Suns locker room right now – 5:56 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“It was hard to let him go.” #WeTheNorth coach Nick Nurse on #Suns two-way Ish Wainright. pic.twitter.com/NHmnB5Q6VC – 5:55 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Nick Nurse understatement: “Well, he’s certainly had a good week.” – On player of the week Fred VanVleet. – 5:54 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Nick Nurse said it was hard for the Raptors to let go of Ish Wainright, who was battling for a roster spot with them in training camp. Spoke highly of Wainright’s basketball IQ and said he did everything right through the process. – 5:54 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Justin Jackson (not with team) #Suns – 5:50 PM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Nick Nurse on OG Anunoby:

“There’s gotta be more shots for him, especially tonight with both Gary and Scottie out.” – 5:49 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Scottie Barnes (knee) and Gary Trent Jr. (ankle) OUT vs. #Suns tonight. – 5:48 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Scottie Barnes (right knee soreness) Gary Trent Jr. (Left ankle swelling) will not play vs. Phoenix tonight. – 5:47 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Barnes (knee) and Trent Jr.(ankle) are out vs. Suns. – 5:47 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

No Scottie Barnes or Gary Trent Jr. for the Raptors, per head coach Nick Nurse – 5:47 PM

Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes are out tonight. – 5:46 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Gary Trent Jr and Scottie Barnes will not play tonight – 5:46 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

We here. Suns vs. Raptors.

#Suns #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/HtXUTegV3s – 5:34 PM

Toronto Raptors @Raptors

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“As a fan, it was pretty cool to watch. The emotion, you could see it on his face.” Suns coach Monty Williams.

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Raptors have the NBA’s top offense the last 2 weeks, per @Ben Falk‘ numbers. 6-1 last 7 games.

VanVleet: 31.2 PPG

Siakam: 24.3 PPG

Anunoby: 18.3 PPG – 4:31 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Klay Thompson’s return after missing two seasons takes Warriors-Suns matchup to different level (w/video) #DubNation #Suns

azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 3:35 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns officially sign veteran Bismack Biyombo for rest of 2021-22 season azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:35 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Toronto, Canada 🇨🇦

Currently 12 degrees.

Snow showers.

#Suns #Raptors tonight at @ScotiabankArena without fans amid rise in COVID-19 cases.

“I’m just preaching to the team that we’ve got to bring our own energy.” Jae Crowder.

Might want to bring a heater. too. #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/EB3PbORiQ3 – 2:32 PM

