Gallery: Cirrus G6 SR Series

Seagliders will cruise at 180 mph for distances up to 180 miles, and as far as 500 miles. [Courtesy: Regent Craft]. Flying in ground effect is often a negative experience for pilots, meaning they are landing with too much energy or trying to take off with not quite enough. But over water, it can be a fast, efficient way to get around.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 1 DAY AGO