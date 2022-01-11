Gallery: Cirrus G6 SR Series

Cirrus Aircraft has unveiled the 2022 G6 SR Series featuring “a refined aircraft design with reduced drag for increased fuel efficiency.”. Now in its sixth generation with more than 8,000 aircraft delivered, the SR Series leads the market as the best-selling, high-performance, single-engine piston aircraft for 20 years in a row, Cirrus officials note.
General aviation planemaker Cirrus has launched a new aircraft in its SR propeller aircraft range. The 2022 G6 is faster, features a better range than its predecessors, is more fuel-efficient, and offers more comfort and convenience to pilots and passengers. Cirrus has delivered more than 8,000 SR Series aircraft, in addition to its small private jet, the SF50.
Bellwether Industries, a London-based startup, has released footage of a test flight of its half-scale electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The company defines its eVTOL, named Antelope, as a “volar”—an urban air mobility (UAM) aircraft meant for private use. Antelope features an exceedingly futuristic design with a hidden propulsion system.
The writer contends that CFIs have to master a list of skills, including flying at a commercial level. [File Photo: Adobe Stock]. Merriam-Webster’s dictionary defines a professional as “someone engaged in a specified activity as one’s main paid occupation rather than as a pastime.” Given this definition, I submit that flight instructors are indeed professional pilots. I write this to counter colleague Sam Weigel’s recent “V1 Rotate” column that defined professional pilots, but did not include CFIs.
Boeing (NYSE:BA), which manufactures the long-range, subsonic, strategic B-52 bomber, has selected Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) company, to upgrade the aircraft with a new electric power generation system (EPGS). “Our new EPGS for the B-52 will leverage proven commercial technology to support greener aircraft operation while also paving...
Does it help an airplane climb if you deflect the flap a little bit?. Intuitively, people tend to think that climbing involves “more lift,” and so a flap, which seems to increase lift, might improve climb rate. Actually, flight lift of one G is always roughly equal to weight; it’s excess power that makes an airplane climb, not excess lift.
It's rare that faster can also equate to greener in the aerospace industry, but that's the goal of Australian startup Hypersonix has in sight. The company has developed a new hypersonic satellite launch system that will make launches more accessible and also more sustainable. The technology could one day also help develop hypersonic airliners capable of crossing the Atlantic in a little over an hour.
Seagliders will cruise at 180 mph for distances up to 180 miles, and as far as 500 miles. [Courtesy: Regent Craft]. Flying in ground effect is often a negative experience for pilots, meaning they are landing with too much energy or trying to take off with not quite enough. But over water, it can be a fast, efficient way to get around.
Jetson says its Jetson One eVTOL aircraft sold out of its 2022 production, but more will be available in 2023. [Courtesy: Jetson]. Jetson, a Swedish start-up company, said Thursday that after it began pre-order sales of its Jetson One personal electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft last year, it sold out its entire 2022 production. Another 100 units have already been sold for 2023 delivery, with more than 3,000 pre-orders for next year.
Pipistrel now has five of its Pantheras flying in the U.S. under experimental/exhibition certification while it completes Part 23 approval. [Photo: Jim Barrett]. Pipistrel announced on Wednesday that it has promoted dealer Right Rudder Aviation to be its sole general U.S. distributor. The Inverness, Florida-based aerospace company will oversee a network of dealers throughout the country that will be unveiled in coming weeks.
Looking to mitigate a problem? It helps to start the process after your previous flight. [Courtesy: Peter Garrison]. The other day I was reminded, once again, of the trouble with a preflight inspection: When you find something wrong, it’s too late to do anything about it. I was doing...
Ever wondered what those rods sticking out of the trailing edge of an airplane wing are? Some might think they are ariels or sensors, but actually, they are a lot simpler than that. These are called static wicks, and are fundamental to safe flying – here’s what you need to know.
Overture, Boom’s supersonic commercial airliner concept, is set to enter production in 2023. [Courtesy: Boom Supersonic]. The U.S. Air Force has awarded Boom Supersonic a three-year contract valued up to $60 million, establishing a strategic partnership that furthers development of the company’s commercial supersonic aircraft program that is also a potential platform for the service, according to the company.
As a precursor to expanded programs, air taxi developer Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) has launched a private pilot ground school for employees and their family members. The California-based company, which has been flying full-sized prototype aircraft since 2017, made the announcement on its Twitter account Monday. “Today marks the start of...
The opportunity to fly a factory-new aircraft may spoil owners of more humble aircraft in some ways, but also may introduce a new appreciation for the benefits of each. [Photo: Jason McDowell]. Spend enough time chatting up airplane owners at your local FBO, and it doesn’t take long to realize...
Smart Glide can recommend an airport estimated to be within the aircraft’s best glide range and create a best direct route. [Courtesy: Garmin]. Garmin International Inc. (NTSE:GRMN) announced Wednesday that Smart Glide is now available as a free software update for the G3X Touch and G5 electronic flight instruments in aircraft equipped with a GTN Xi series navigator.
