BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS) — It’s been more than two weeks since the tragic day of the Marshall Fire in Boulder County, and while those impacted by the fire have a lot of questions about the cost to rebuild, many more homeowners are also taking a closer look at their insurance coverage. On Friday, we spoke with insurance expert Carole Walker, the executive director of Rocky Mountain Insurance Association. She says disasters like these factor into future premiums. She says one event alone isn’t going to have a direct impact; it’s getting into a pattern of risk. When we start seeing...

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO