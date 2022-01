It’s no surprise that Ted Cruz’s humiliation on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program last week received so much attention, especially among those who are not fond of the Texas senator (i.e., most people who know him). Cruz’s pleas for absolution from a high priest of the Trump cult were not only humorous, but also a chilling reminder of how the right is mythologizing the Jan. 6 insurrection, as my colleague Greg Sargent noted.

