First presented at Off-Broadway’s Irish Repertory Theatre in 2002, in the aftermath of 9/11, The Streets of New York is back live on stage through the end of January in the company’s current pandemic-era revival. Based on the 1857 melodrama The Poor of New York by Irish playwright and actor Dion Boucicault, the adaptation, songs, and direction by Irish Rep Artistic Director Charlotte Moore capture the emotional elements and heartfelt message inherent in the original story about the impact of the City’s 19th-century financial crises on both the haves and have-nots, along with the comedic aspects of its dastardly and heroic characters, for an increasingly engaging and uproarious musical melodramedy with a moral.

