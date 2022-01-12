Cinder Wines 2019 Tempranillo, Snake River Valley, $32

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-As more snow falls in the Wood River Valley the number of reports of mountain lion sightings have increased. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said it has gotten more reports from people seeing the big cats roaming residential areas in the valley areas. Officials say this is typical when the snow gets heavier in the higher elevations and the mountain lion's food source, deer and elk, begin to migrate to the lower valleys. People have been reporting they've seen tracks around their properties from Bellevue to Ketchum, while killed prey from the lions has been found north of Hailey. “We continue to encourage residents to notify our office if they observe a lion or see tracks around their homes, or if they come across cached prey” stated Regional Conservation Officer Clint Rogers, in a prepared statement, “our officers are always willing to work with local residents to make sure that they and their pets stay safe. Our goal is not to remove predators like mountain lions from the landscape, but instead to encourage them to continue to live in natural habitats, outside of our communities. Fish and Game will try to haze a lion if possible, only resorting to lethal removal if an individual has become aggressive when living among people and is determined to be a threat to public safety.” Idaho Fish and Game officials said so far, there have not been any reports of attacks on people but, they encourage people to be safe and vigilant. A special website was created with information about how to stay safe in areas with wild animals, www.wrvwildlifesmart.org.
Rob and Donna Mellison have amassed 13 Platinums in the past two years, a remarkable achievement for a boutique producer, but they readily credit viticulturist Ed Kelly at Stillwater Creek Vineyard for much of their recent success, including this 50/50 unfiltered blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Malbec. Beautiful fruitiness brings hints of cassis, cherry and blackberry within an appealing structure that includes orange oil and blueberry juice finish. Awards: Great Northwest Invitational (double gold), Bellingham NW (double gold).
HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers had to deal with a number of tangled or trapped elk in the Wood River Valley last week. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, officers received three reports of elk either entangled by various items and one report of an elk that fell into a window well in just two days. Beginning on January 7, conservation officers got a call about a cow elk that had a disk around its neck. The animal was found with a large herd elk making it difficult for officers to get to it and remove the object; the elk will be monitored in the next few weeks. Another call reported a bull elk that had bailing twine wrapped around its antlers, which was left alone as they'll fall off eventually. Another bull elk got caught in a horse halter and lead rope. The elk was shot with a dart so officers could safely remove the items. The lasts call involved a cow elk that fell into a window well and couldn't get out on her own. After several hours of work by conservation officers and the homeowner, the animal was removed safely. In past years elk have gotten caught in various items around residential areas, including swing sets. One year an elk fell into the basement of a home in the Wood River Valley.
A decade ago, Ryan and Dusty Kramer on Camano Island in the Puget Sound pulled down a double Platinum for their Cabernet Franc. They are back with a Merlot-driven red they call Spartan, but it’s a wine that’s anything but spartan. Jammy fruit that hints at blackberry and black cherry are joined by Graham cracker, herbal notes and a scrape of slate. The silky finish includes a lingering nibble of mulberry. Award: Seattle Wine Awards (gold).
Best Buy! Three of the Conway family’s six career Platinums have been for their work with Malbec, and this marks their second time for the rosé with fruit from near the Gorge Amphitheater. Mountain berries, white peach and citrusy notes are cast within brilliant acidity that’s reminiscent of biting into a golden raspberry. The family suggests serving their rosé with pork, chicken or Street Cod Tacos, a recipe from Ellena Conway that’s posted on the Latah Creek website. Award: Wine Press Northwest peer-judging (Outstanding).
2018’s Hamel Isthmus is a much more approachable wine than the 2016 bottling. Composed of a much different blend of 64% cabernet sauvignon, 18% merlot, 14% cabernet franc, and 4% petit verdot, the wine is quite dry and weighty, notes of graphite and tanned leather yielding tentatively to a punch of currants and blackberry bramble, but falling back on a gently gummy body as the finish arrives. Notes of tea leaf and some green herbal notes give the wine some nuance, though they don’t work perfectly with what appears up top.
Four times Victor Palencia has achieved Platinum with his Albariño program. Fortunately, he’s grown its production without losing a step. The latest example is remarkable with its brightness and richness as white peach, Granny Smith apple, quince and lemon juice also includes a pinch of tarragon and minerality for a wide range of food pairings, including steamed mussels. Everyone’s kitchen should have a bottle of this chilled and at the ready. Awards: Great Northwest Invitational (best of class/double gold), Best of Sip (Best of class/platinum), Bellingham Northwest (double gold).
For the third time in four years, Dry Hollow fruit has helped deliver a Platinum to winemaker Rich Cushman and the Bickford family he crafts the wine for at Mt. Hood. One of the most expressive Syrahs of the judging, there’s a constant flow of black fruit, campfire s’mores, cured meat, black licorice, tobacco and cracked black peppercorns. The espresso grounds tannin structure provides plenty of cellar life and a superb accompaniment for smoked pork ribs. Award: Cascadia International (gold).
Despite what the A-B-C (Anything but Chardonnay) crowd says, Idaho’s largest winery has doubled production since launching this within their reserve tier in 2014. Boise native Meredith Smith’s long-held fascination for the grape — she received a bottle of Ste. Chapelle Chardonnay when she graduated from high school — is apparent as she crafts this in a fresh, fruity and easy-drinking style. The blend of ripe Bosc pear and Granny Smith apple goes a long way toward describing its blend of ripe orchard fruit and beautiful acidity, making for a long finish. A purchase will require a trip to the Sunnyslope because sales are limited to the tasting room. Awards: Great Northwest Invitational (best of class/gold), Idaho Wine Competition (gold).
More consumers are discovering wines from Washington State, and while areas such as Yakima and Columbia Valleys, Horse Heaven Hills and Walla Walla get the majority of attention, they're not the only places where vintners are having success. Lake Chelan, a lesser-known American Viticultural Association (AVA), is a sleeping giant.
There is always more to be discovered in Baja’s wine country. Host Jorge Meraz saddles up on horseback for a wine valley tour and afterwards freshens up with some wine tasting and conversation at Via de Frannes, a family-owned winery. Then he indulges in some cross cultural cuisine at the Mi Casa Supper Club. Learn how owner and Chef, Bo Bendana, brought Morocco cuisine to Mexico.
In back to back years, this same 2019 rosé has gone Platinum, proving that quality rosé deserves to be respected beyond the previous year’s vintage. Maryhill owner Craig Leuthold credits Barnard Griffin for blazing the trail in the Pacific Northwest by featuring the Italian red variety in a rosé program, and Richard Batchelor charts a similar path with a profile that bursts with dusty boysenberry, red cherry and cranberry, backed by orange zest and dried herbs. This marks the sixth career Platinum for Maryhill’s rosé program, and the Leutholds enjoy it with a plate of Cougar Gold cheese and Wheat Thins. Awards: Cascadia International (gold), Great Northwest Invitational (gold), Seattle Wine Awards (gold).
Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Westward Whiskey. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
One of the United States’s most decorated wines of 2021 finishes the year as the top-scoring white wine of the 22nd annual Platinum Awards. Stephen Reustle, the American guru of Grüner, delivers exactly what you would expect from his Green Lizard — a wine redolent of lime, nectarine, honeysuckle and starfruit with perfect acidity, a scrape of minerality and a forever finish. The undervalued versatility of Grüner includes dishes featuring vegetables such as asparagus and Brussels sprouts. Awards: Cascadia International Wine Competition (best of class/double gold), Critics Challenge International Wine Competition, Monterey International Wine Competition, Sunset International Wine Competition (gold), American Fine Wine Invitational Wine Competition (gold), Toast of the Coast, Sommelier Challenge International Wine Competition, San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition (gold).
Idaho’s Snake River Valley has become a natural sweet spot for Syrah, and James and Caitlin Holesinsky’s work with their estate plantings has their wines lining up alongside the best in the Pacific Northwest. Complex notes of forest berries, lemon, orange blossom, spice box and Gunpowder tea emerge in a well-crafted expression of Syrah that shows purity in the glass with the balancing juiciness that seems inherent with so many wines from the Gem State. And this finished at the top scoring Syrah of the Platinum. Award: Women’s International Wine Awards (best of class/ double gold), Idaho Wine Competition (double gold).
For the second straight year, Napa Valley winemaker Chris Stewart has brought home a Platinum with his Petite Sirah from Jerry Milbrandt’s Northridge Vineyard. It’s a rich, fruity and delicious example of the cross between Peloursin and Syrah created in the 19th century by Francois Durif. Descriptors include huckleberry jam and cordial cherries, which help explain the dense and silky texture that finishes with juiciness rather than taut tannins. Award: Seattle Wine Awards (double gold).
For the second time in three years, Justin Michaud turned Mike Andrews’s Tempranillo grapes into a Platinum winner. This time, however, it earned a Double Platinum and ranked as the highest-scoring Temp of the tasting. Michaud used a stream of Graciano (5%) to bring everything together in a concentrated fashion — dark plum, black cherry, graphite and steak juice — for a bold yet polished example of Washington Tempranillo. Enjoy with ham or cured meat. Award: Wine Press Northwest peer-judging (Outstanding!).
Yakima Valley College instructors Trent Ball and Brad Smith have guided their students to nine Platinums — all for red wine — including this even blend of Syrah and Merlot. It’s showy and savory as the presentation of plum, black cherry and fig picks up black licorice, bell pepper and black olive. While there’s depth and elegance to the tannins, the bright finish builds balance. The school now operates two tasting rooms — one on their Grandview campus and a new location along Yakima’s Nob Hill Boulevard. Award: Seattle Wine Awards (double gold)
In recent years, French expat Gilles Nicault took control of this program from Armin Diel, the German responsible for the first wine ever released by Long Shadows back in 2004. Grapes from Sagemoor Farms and The Benches go into Poet’s Leap, and skillful balance is achieved within the profile of nectarine, white peach and Queen Anne cherries. Lime juice and river rock easily address the 1% residual sugar, and this should be thought of as dazzling dry. Award: Sommeliers Choice (double gold).
A year ago, the Schmidt clan used a fortified Tempranillo with five years of age to claim a Platinum. In Portugal, that grape is called Tinta Roriz. Touriga Naçional is another Portuguese variety that often plays a role in Port-style wines. However, this interpretation is made into a dry red table wine that’s gone gold three times in 2021. It now wears a Platinum for its hints of dark cherry, plum and coffee, creamy structure and juicy finish of black raspberry and vanilla. Awards: Oregon Wine Experience (gold), Savor NW (gold), Denver International (gold).
Comments / 0