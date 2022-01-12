ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Shadows Vintners 2019 Poet’s Leap Riesling, Columbia Valley $20

By Great Northwest Wine
greatnorthwestwine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent years, French expat Gilles Nicault took control of this program from Armin Diel, the German responsible for the...

greatnorthwestwine.com

greatnorthwestwine.com

Mellisoni Vineyards 2018 Forte Rosso Red Wine, Royal Slope, $125

Rob and Donna Mellison have amassed 13 Platinums in the past two years, a remarkable achievement for a boutique producer, but they readily credit viticulturist Ed Kelly at Stillwater Creek Vineyard for much of their recent success, including this 50/50 unfiltered blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Malbec. Beautiful fruitiness brings hints of cassis, cherry and blackberry within an appealing structure that includes orange oil and blueberry juice finish. Awards: Great Northwest Invitational (double gold), Bellingham NW (double gold).
greatnorthwestwine.com

Dusty Cellars Winery 2018 Spartan, Rattlesnake Hills, $17

A decade ago, Ryan and Dusty Kramer on Camano Island in the Puget Sound pulled down a double Platinum for their Cabernet Franc. They are back with a Merlot-driven red they call Spartan, but it’s a wine that’s anything but spartan. Jammy fruit that hints at blackberry and black cherry are joined by Graham cracker, herbal notes and a scrape of slate. The silky finish includes a lingering nibble of mulberry. Award: Seattle Wine Awards (gold).
greatnorthwestwine.com

Latah Creek Wine Cellars 2019 Familigia Vineyard Rosé of Malbec, Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley, $14

Best Buy! Three of the Conway family’s six career Platinums have been for their work with Malbec, and this marks their second time for the rosé with fruit from near the Gorge Amphitheater. Mountain berries, white peach and citrusy notes are cast within brilliant acidity that’s reminiscent of biting into a golden raspberry. The family suggests serving their rosé with pork, chicken or Street Cod Tacos, a recipe from Ellena Conway that’s posted on the Latah Creek website. Award: Wine Press Northwest peer-judging (Outstanding).
greatnorthwestwine.com

Westport Winery 2018 Lighthouse Riesling, Yakima Valley, $29

The Roberts family’s relationship with Mike Sauer at Red Willow Vineyard has been critical to the success of this Grays Harbor winery, and Riesling from the storied site in the Mount Adams foothills has been a foundation block. It’s never been better, as this is the second straight vintage of Lighthouse to go Platinum. Apple blossoms, orange, apricot and ginger combine in the aromatics and flavors, which conclude with a lingering juicy acidity. It’s a versatile wine, fit for your patio or deck but also at home on the table with a dinner of chicken, fish or Asian fare. Award: Cascadia International (gold).
greatnorthwestwine.com

Palencia Wine Co. 2020 Albariño, Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley, $22

Four times Victor Palencia has achieved Platinum with his Albariño program. Fortunately, he’s grown its production without losing a step. The latest example is remarkable with its brightness and richness as white peach, Granny Smith apple, quince and lemon juice also includes a pinch of tarragon and minerality for a wide range of food pairings, including steamed mussels. Everyone’s kitchen should have a bottle of this chilled and at the ready. Awards: Great Northwest Invitational (best of class/double gold), Best of Sip (Best of class/platinum), Bellingham Northwest (double gold).
greatnorthwestwine.com

Ste. Chapelle Winery 2020 Panoramic Chardonnay, Snake River Valley, $26

Despite what the A-B-C (Anything but Chardonnay) crowd says, Idaho’s largest winery has doubled production since launching this within their reserve tier in 2014. Boise native Meredith Smith’s long-held fascination for the grape — she received a bottle of Ste. Chapelle Chardonnay when she graduated from high school — is apparent as she crafts this in a fresh, fruity and easy-drinking style. The blend of ripe Bosc pear and Granny Smith apple goes a long way toward describing its blend of ripe orchard fruit and beautiful acidity, making for a long finish. A purchase will require a trip to the Sunnyslope because sales are limited to the tasting room. Awards: Great Northwest Invitational (best of class/gold), Idaho Wine Competition (gold).
greatnorthwestwine.com

Mt. Hood Winery 2018 Dry Hollow Vineyard Syrah, Columbia Valley $36

For the third time in four years, Dry Hollow fruit has helped deliver a Platinum to winemaker Rich Cushman and the Bickford family he crafts the wine for at Mt. Hood. One of the most expressive Syrahs of the judging, there’s a constant flow of black fruit, campfire s’mores, cured meat, black licorice, tobacco and cracked black peppercorns. The espresso grounds tannin structure provides plenty of cellar life and a superb accompaniment for smoked pork ribs. Award: Cascadia International (gold).
greatnorthwestwine.com

The Bunnell Family Cellar 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon, Red Mountain $54

Red Mountain fruit played a key role in some of the 22nd Platinum Awards’s top wines, and the work by winemaker Ron Bunnell with rising star Red Heaven Vineyard fruit turned into the highest-scoring Cabernet Sauvignon of the judging. Its gorgeous core of fruit begins with dusty plum and blueberry with leather and tobacco. Precise tannins and huckleberry juice make for a remarkable structure that’s capped with cassis. Award: San Francisco Chronicle (gold).
greatnorthwestwine.com

Coyote Canyon Winery 2018 Coyote Canyon Vineyard Tempranillo, Horse Heaven Hills $32

For the second time in three years, Justin Michaud turned Mike Andrews’s Tempranillo grapes into a Platinum winner. This time, however, it earned a Double Platinum and ranked as the highest-scoring Temp of the tasting. Michaud used a stream of Graciano (5%) to bring everything together in a concentrated fashion — dark plum, black cherry, graphite and steak juice — for a bold yet polished example of Washington Tempranillo. Enjoy with ham or cured meat. Award: Wine Press Northwest peer-judging (Outstanding!).
greatnorthwestwine.com

Skagit Crest Vineyard & Winery 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon, Horse Heaven Hills, $27

Chuck Jackson reaches into the old vine Cab plantings of Martinez Vineyard, established with cuttings from the original Block One in Mercer Ranches — now known as famed Champoux Vineyard. The nose is deep, dark and compelling with cassis, crushed peppercorn, tobacco and Horse Heaven graphite, while the palate provides flavors of black cherry, chocolate, blueberry and baking spices. Award: Bellingham Northwest (gold).
greatnorthwestwine.com

Reustle – Prayer Rock Vineyards 2019 Estate Green Lizard Grüner Veltliner, Umpqua Valley $36

One of the United States’s most decorated wines of 2021 finishes the year as the top-scoring white wine of the 22nd annual Platinum Awards. Stephen Reustle, the American guru of Grüner, delivers exactly what you would expect from his Green Lizard — a wine redolent of lime, nectarine, honeysuckle and starfruit with perfect acidity, a scrape of minerality and a forever finish. The undervalued versatility of Grüner includes dishes featuring vegetables such as asparagus and Brussels sprouts. Awards: Cascadia International Wine Competition (best of class/double gold), Critics Challenge International Wine Competition, Monterey International Wine Competition, Sunset International Wine Competition (gold), American Fine Wine Invitational Wine Competition (gold), Toast of the Coast, Sommelier Challenge International Wine Competition, San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition (gold).
greatnorthwestwine.com

King Estate Winery 2019 Inscription Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley $20

While it doesn’t officially qualify as a “Best Buy!”, this project by Brent Stone is in its second vintage and it’s gobsmacker in terms of quality and price. Half of the lot comes from the King family’s Demeter-farmed estate, and the winemaking regimen includes 20% whole cluster fermentation followed by eight months in 30% new French oak. The approach is bright and classic with Bing cherry, Marionberry and pomegranate juice layered over smooth tannins, offering bits of anise and tapenade. And the success of the 2018 debut vintage prompted the 2021 Pacific Northwest Winery of the Year to triple its production here. Award: Bellingham Northwest (double gold).
102.7 KORD

5 Reasons to Buy ONLY Columbia Valley Wine

Wineries in the state of Washington make over 17 million cases of wine every year. We have about 400 grape growers, 60,000 acres of wine grapes in Washington state, and over 1,000 wineries according to washingtonwine.org. 80 different varieties of wine are produced in Washington state every year! The Columbia...
greatnorthwestwine.com

Maryhill Winery 2019 Rosé of Sangiovese, Columbia Valley $20

In back to back years, this same 2019 rosé has gone Platinum, proving that quality rosé deserves to be respected beyond the previous year’s vintage. Maryhill owner Craig Leuthold credits Barnard Griffin for blazing the trail in the Pacific Northwest by featuring the Italian red variety in a rosé program, and Richard Batchelor charts a similar path with a profile that bursts with dusty boysenberry, red cherry and cranberry, backed by orange zest and dried herbs. This marks the sixth career Platinum for Maryhill’s rosé program, and the Leutholds enjoy it with a plate of Cougar Gold cheese and Wheat Thins. Awards: Cascadia International (gold), Great Northwest Invitational (gold), Seattle Wine Awards (gold).
greatnorthwestwine.com

Holesinsky Winery and Vineyard 2018 100% JH Syrah, Snake River Valley $45

Idaho’s Snake River Valley has become a natural sweet spot for Syrah, and James and Caitlin Holesinsky’s work with their estate plantings has their wines lining up alongside the best in the Pacific Northwest. Complex notes of forest berries, lemon, orange blossom, spice box and Gunpowder tea emerge in a well-crafted expression of Syrah that shows purity in the glass with the balancing juiciness that seems inherent with so many wines from the Gem State. And this finished at the top scoring Syrah of the Platinum. Award: Women’s International Wine Awards (best of class/ double gold), Idaho Wine Competition (double gold).
greatnorthwestwine.com

Schmidt Family Vineyards 2018 Reserve Touriga Naçional, Applegate Valley, $38

A year ago, the Schmidt clan used a fortified Tempranillo with five years of age to claim a Platinum. In Portugal, that grape is called Tinta Roriz. Touriga Naçional is another Portuguese variety that often plays a role in Port-style wines. However, this interpretation is made into a dry red table wine that’s gone gold three times in 2021. It now wears a Platinum for its hints of dark cherry, plum and coffee, creamy structure and juicy finish of black raspberry and vanilla. Awards: Oregon Wine Experience (gold), Savor NW (gold), Denver International (gold).
greatnorthwestwine.com

Rocky Pond Estate Winery 2019 Stratastone Red Blend, Columbia Valley, $45

The winemaking legacy of Shane Collins helped Tsillan Cellars earn its Washington Winery of the Year award in 2020, and here is the third Platinum he’s produced for the Dufenhorst family and Rocky Pond. It’s the sixth overall by Rocky Pond, and the second involving Grenache, which is the lead player in this Rhône-inspired GSM blend with Syrah (30%) and Mourvèdre (14%). There’s purity to its bright red fruit approach that’s loaded with raspberry, red currant and Rainier cherry. Spice box, crushed herbs and cocoa fill in deliciously behind the plum skin tannins. In the next decade, this growing region is expected to be known as the Rocky Reach appellation, and Rhône varieties will be a major piece of its history. Award: Great Northwest Invitational (gold).
greatnorthwestwine.com

Chris Daniel Winery 2017 Petite Sirah, Columbia Valley $30

For the second straight year, Napa Valley winemaker Chris Stewart has brought home a Platinum with his Petite Sirah from Jerry Milbrandt’s Northridge Vineyard. It’s a rich, fruity and delicious example of the cross between Peloursin and Syrah created in the 19th century by Francois Durif. Descriptors include huckleberry jam and cordial cherries, which help explain the dense and silky texture that finishes with juiciness rather than taut tannins. Award: Seattle Wine Awards (double gold).
greatnorthwestwine.com

Cathedral Ridge Winery 2016 Winemaker’s Reserve Cuvée Supérieur Red Wine, Columbia Valley, $70

There’s a unique approach and delicious reward to this Malbec-heavy blend by Hood River vintner Robb Bell, which also gathers up Cabernet Franc (11%), Merlot (11%), Cabernet Sauvignon (11%), Petit Verdot (11%) and Petite Sirah (6%). The Malbec shows early on by hinting at Jolly Rancher grape candy, and Francophiles will applaud the Old World herbaceousness and red pepper flakes. It’s crafted in an elegant and lighter style, capped by boysenberry compote. Award: Great Northwest Invitational (gold)
greatnorthwestwine.com

Wautoma Springs 2020 Rosé, Columbia Valley, $17

Grower/co-owner Tom Merkle arranged for the Syrah that co-owner/winemaker Jessica Munnell transformed into pink perfection. Aromas akin to summer flowers, fresh-cut grass and sweet strawberry pie flow into a super clean and juicy entry. Bubble gum and ripe raspberries delight the palate, which lingers with lemon zest, white tea and orange oil. It’s everything a traditional rosé should be. Suggested fare includes rice noodles with chicken breasts cooked in a spicy Asian sauce featuring sesame oil, sambal and soy sauce. Awards: Great Northwest Invitational (double gold), Cascadia International (gold).
