The Roberts family’s relationship with Mike Sauer at Red Willow Vineyard has been critical to the success of this Grays Harbor winery, and Riesling from the storied site in the Mount Adams foothills has been a foundation block. It’s never been better, as this is the second straight vintage of Lighthouse to go Platinum. Apple blossoms, orange, apricot and ginger combine in the aromatics and flavors, which conclude with a lingering juicy acidity. It’s a versatile wine, fit for your patio or deck but also at home on the table with a dinner of chicken, fish or Asian fare. Award: Cascadia International (gold).

DRINKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO