Billie Eilish Calls Out Benny Blanco Over Charlie Puth Attacks

Harry Styles will join headliners Billie Eilish and Kanye West at the Coachella festival, sources confirm to Variety. Swedish House Mafia are also expected to perform, although it is unclear whether or not they are headliners. The official announcement and full lineup were released on Wednesday evening. This will be the’ first performance at the festival by Styles, who sources say may release new music before the performance. He recently completed the biggest North American tour by any major artist since the pandemic began in early 2020, although he has not released a new album since “Fine Line” in December of...

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO