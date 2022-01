"If It Had Not Been For The Lord" Take a moment and remember your entire past. Remember the tough times? The year of 2021 was a really rough year for millions of people due to the pandemic, financial hardships, inflation, new schedules, politics and the social distancing. The new year is here and it brings a time of reflection on the moments of what you have endured and the promise of better in 2022.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 9 DAYS AGO