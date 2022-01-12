Steelers Super Wild Card Week Protected Practice Squad Player List Includes Familiar Names

After entering Sunday with just an 8% chance of making the NFL playoffs, the Steelers took care of business, securing an overtime 16-13 win on the road against the division rival Baltimore Ravens. Courtesy of an improbable Jaguars win and the aversion of a near Sunday Night Football tie, the Steelers have secured a trip to Kansas City this upcoming Sunday Night as the 7th seed in the AFC. After struggling at times throughout his first season as a full time starter, Cam Sutton played arguably the best game of his career in Week 18, helping the Steelers hold Tyler Huntley 16/31 passing for 141 yards, good for an average of just 4.5 yards per attempt, to go along with zero touchdowns, two picks, and a porous passer rating of 37.2.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO