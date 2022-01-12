ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers Super Wild Card Week Protected Practice Squad Player List Includes Familiar Names

By Dave Bryan
Steelers Depot
 3 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now identified their protected practice squad players for the Super Wild Card Week, and this week’s list includes several familiar names. Protected by the Steelers on their practice squad for the Super...

steelersdepot.com

The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Makes His Opinion On Steelers Very Clear

When the Pittsburgh Steelers snuck their way into the postseason this past weekend, fans from around the league immediately doubted their ability to challenge Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. But ahead of this weekend’s Wild Card matchup in Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes made it very clear that he’s not...
CBS Sports

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend odds, picks: Cardinals, 49ers pull off upsets; Bills take down Patriots

The 2021 regular season is now in the books and we are knocking on the door of the opening round of the NFL playoffs. We have six games on the Super Wild Card Weekend slate, which includes a number of high-profile rematches like Buffalo-New England and Arizona-L.A., and we'll get some quality quarterback duels on top of it. That's plenty of action for us to truly dive into in our little gambling corner of the internet.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s T.J. Watt News

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt finished the regular season with 22.5 sacks, tying the single-season sack record. The Steelers were hopeful that Watt would finish as the lone record holder because he took down Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley on a broken play. On Wednesday, the NFL released its ruling on that play.
Steelers Depot

Steelers Place CB James Pierre On Reserve/COVID-19 List; Sign K Sam Sloman To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers activated wide receiver James Washington from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday and at that time no reciprocal move was made due to the team being granted a temporary roster exemption. That exemption has now expired and the team has made a COVID-related move to accommodate Washington on their 53-man roster.
Steelers Depot

Film Room: Cam Sutton Tape Evaluation Versus Ravens

After entering Sunday with just an 8% chance of making the NFL playoffs, the Steelers took care of business, securing an overtime 16-13 win on the road against the division rival Baltimore Ravens. Courtesy of an improbable Jaguars win and the aversion of a near Sunday Night Football tie, the Steelers have secured a trip to Kansas City this upcoming Sunday Night as the 7th seed in the AFC. After struggling at times throughout his first season as a full time starter, Cam Sutton played arguably the best game of his career in Week 18, helping the Steelers hold Tyler Huntley 16/31 passing for 141 yards, good for an average of just 4.5 yards per attempt, to go along with zero touchdowns, two picks, and a porous passer rating of 37.2.
Steelers Depot

Steelers Vs. Chiefs Super Wild Card Week Outlook

Today I wanted to look at some data and discuss takeaways for the season, the Week 16 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs, and pose some questions for you the readers. Here are links to my work from the recent game as well: Outlook Recap. First,...
Steelers Depot

ANY/A Stats: 2021 Regular Season Rankings

With the 2021 regular season now in the books, I wanted to provide the final regular season Adjusted Net Yards Per Pass Attempt (ANY/A) data from Pro Football Reference as we head into the postseason. ANY/A is Passing yards – Sack Yards + (20 * Passing TD) – (45 * Interceptions)) / (Passes Attempted + Times Sacked. Here is a visual for offenses (OANY/A) and defenses (DANY/A):
Steelers Depot

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Practicing For Steelers Thursday

Huge news out of Pittsburgh today. The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced WR JuJu Smith-Schuster has been designated to return and will practice with the team today. He, however, remains on injured reserve. This move opens up a 21-day window for him to return to the 53-man roster. He is now...
Steelers Depot

Ben Roethlisberger Finishes Season Outside Top 25 In NFL.com’s Weekly QB Index

His final two regular season starts for the Pittsburgh Steelers certainly weren’t pretty, but 18-year quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was able to help lead the black and gold to the most important thing in Weeks 17 and 18: wins. QB wins certainly aren’t a stat to measure anyone by in...
Steelers Depot

Steelers Vs Chiefs X Factor: Turnovers

As we’ll do every week to get you ready for the upcoming game, our X-Factor of the week. Sometimes it’s a player, unit, concept, or scheme. Here’s our X-Factor for Sunday night’s playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs. X-FACTOR(S): TURNOVERS. Turnovers. Turnovers. Turnovers. Tell me...
Steelers Depot

2021 South Side Questions: Will Steelers Better Manage Turnover Differential?

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2021 season is underway, and they are hoping for a better outcome in comparison to last season. After starting out 11-0, they finished the year 1-4 in the regular season, and then lost in the Wildcard Round to the Cleveland Browns, ignited by a 0-28 first quarter.
