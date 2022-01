DENVER (KKTV) - As a planned strike by King Soopers workers at multiple stores across Colorado looms, it’s unclear how the strike will impact shoppers. The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 has been in a back-and-forth battle with King Soopers over a number of issues. More than 50 percent of King Soopers employees, about 17,000 people, are part of the union. Tuesday evening, UFCW Local 7 confirmed with 11 News they had denied the latest offer from King Soopers.

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO