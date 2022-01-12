ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

UK, Oman agree to strengthen economic ties, boost investment

By Thompson Reuters
 3 days ago
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain and Oman have agreed to work more closely together to strengthen economic ties and increase high-value investment in areas such as clean energy and technology, following a meeting between the leaders of...

