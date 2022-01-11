Domestic assault, vandalism charges against Tony Allen dismissed

Charges against former Memphis Grizzlies star Tony Allen, including domestic assault and domestic vandalism, were dismissed Tuesday in Collierville Municipal Court.

The dismissal came after Allen and his wife, Desiree, the victim in the Nov. 28 incident, appeared in court together Tuesday afternoon with attorney Leslie Ballin.

The two walked in holding hands and when they sat in the gallery, Desiree leaned her head on her husband’s shoulder.

Ballin said the case was dismissed for many reasons, but especially by Desiree's wishes.

“The position of Mrs. Allen as a complainant, she did not want to move forward,” Ballin said.

As the Allens walked out, they each fist-bumped Ballin.

In addition to the two domestic offenses, Allen faced a charge of interference with an emergency call after he threw his wife’s phone in the toilet when she tried to call police to the Collierville apartment where she was living.

Desiree Allen said she moved to the Collierville apartment about two weeks before the Nov. 28 incident. She said the former NBA player first called and accused his wife of keeping the couple’s children from him. Then he went to the Collierville residence and banged on the door.

At first, she did not let Tony Allen into the apartment, and he left. Then he returned and broke down the door of the residence. During a confrontation in the master bedroom between the couple, Tony Allen threw the phone in the toilet when Desiree Allen threatened to call police.

Since the incident, the couple and the kids have interacted on a regular basis.

Tony Allen remained in the gallery as his wife answered questions. Desiree answered a number of Ballin’s questions and seemed at ease throughout the process.

Allen has received anger management treatment, according to Ballin. It was something the attorney recommended to his client.

“This was something I suggested as the right thing to do under the circumstances regardless of what actually happened — if there was an event that required the police be called,” he said.

The two maintain separate residences; Desiree Allen in Collierville while Tony Allen lives in Germantown. Desiree told Judge Lee Ann Pafford Dobson she does not believe her husband is a threat to her or their two children.

“They are working on things,” Ballin said of the couple’s relationship. “Every marriage has bumps in the road and this was a bump in the road, and I anticipate they will have a long life together as a married couple.”

Tony Allen was arrested on Nov. 28, but released on a $1,500 bail. He will receive a refund in the next few weeks.

Tony Allen — who turned 40 on Tuesday — still faces charges of defrauding the NBA’s Health and Welfare Benefit plan, although he pleaded not guilty. Desiree Allen also was indicted in connection with that case.

His jersey was scheduled to be retired on Jan. 28 at FedExForum, but he asked it be postponed.