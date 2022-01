There is no stopping the Karate Kids. Cobra Kai, the acclaimed Karate Kid sequel series, has been a massive hit for Netflix since the streamer acquired it from YouTube in 2020. Each time episodes of the show have been added to Netflix, Cobra Kai has quickly become the most popular title on the service, a trend that is continuing with the arrival of Season 4. To the surprise of no one, Cobra Kai has taken over the Netflix Top 10 after its new season debut.

