So it turns out that Neverwinter is not done with its changes. While not a sweeping one that deletes whole zones and three-fourths of the levels, this one still causes a communal headache (and possible bank-ache) by wiping out all previous gear enchantments! Luckily, temporary new ones will replace them for a short while. Massively OP’s MJ will take a look at the changes before the group returns to adventuring in Ebon Downs (or wherever it is their next adventure has been changed to). Tune in live at 9:00 p.m., but do be careful looking at MJ’s inventory now that the old enchantments are stuffed in it!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO