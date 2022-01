The Golden Girls icon Betty White passed away this past weekend. Let’s honor her legacy by going through some of her career highlights. “Betty White, the vivacious comic actress who had the longest television career in the history of the medium, has died. TMZ first reported her death, which law enforcement authorities confirmed. She was 99. White is best known for her roles in two of TV’s best sitcom ensembles: The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls. But she also appeared in 30 films, starred in seven decades’ worth of sitcoms, hosted a talk show, was a favorite on the game show circuit, and was one of the first female television producers.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO