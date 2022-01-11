ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The subtle way the Duchess of Cambridge paid tribute to the Queen and Princess Diana in 40th birthday photos

By Sakaynah Hunter
prima.co.uk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Duchess of Cambridge has commemorated her 40th birthday with a series of special portraits in which she pays tribute to the Queen and Diana, Princess of Wales. Ahead of her milestone birthday on 9 January, Kate Middleton shared the images on her and Prince William's social media accounts. The portraits...

www.prima.co.uk

