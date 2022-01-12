ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

First Mover Asia: Bitcoin, Altcoins climb following Fed Reserve chief's inflation reassurances

By CoinDesk Analysis Team
FXStreet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe head of the U.S. central bank told the Senate Banking Committee the Fed would continue its tactics to combat rising inflation. Market moves: Bitcoin led a broad crypto recovery ahead of the U.S. CPI release. Technician’s take: Buyers started to return to the market, although the upside seemed...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Haruhiko Kuroda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Consumer Price Index#First Mover Asia#Fed Reserve#Btc#Eth#Bloomberg#The Federal Reserve
US News and World Report

7 Reasons Altcoins Are Gaining on Bitcoin

Here's why new coins on the block may eat at Bitcoin's market share in the future. Why altcoins are gaining on Bitcoin. Altcoins are alternatives to the cryptocurrency king, Bitcoin (BTC), and as crypto's market capitalization has reached new heights, these alternative coins are chipping away at Bitcoin's market share. Of the global crypto market cap of $2 trillion, Bitcoin's market share is 39% as of Jan. 14, down from about 70% from this time last year, according to TradingView. In other words, altcoins currently make up more than 60% of the crypto market. Bitcoin's runner-up, the Ethereum blockchain's Ether (ETH), is taking some of the market share and stands at 19%, but it's the smaller altcoins that are more of a threat to Bitcoin's long-term dominance as more investors are trying to find the next big coin that may skyrocket. New cryptocurrencies like Cardano (ADA), Avalanche (AVAX), Ripple (XRP) and Polkadot (DOT) are on the rise, and tout more functionalities than Bitcoin. Investors who want to partake in this growth will need to understand why altcoins are gaining on Bitcoin. Here are seven reasons why the underdogs are having their day.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
FXStreet.com

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Polygon & Bitcoin – American Wrap 14 January

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC eyes retest of $50,000. Bitcoin price shows a resurgence of retail interest as it bounced off a crucial psychological level. The recent uptrend is preparing a base on a short-term time frame so BTC can kick-start a larger leg-up. Interestingly, on-chain metrics are lining up with the bullish outlook portrayed from a technical perspective. An uptrend now seems inevitable for BTC and, therefore, the larger ecosystem.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

S&P 500 choppy and close to flat in 4650s as tech/growth outperforms value

Friday was a mixed, choppy day for US equity markets, with tech and growth stocks doing better while value did worse. That meant the Nasdaq 100 outperformed, gaining 0.5%, whilst the Dow underperformed, shedding 0.7%. It was a choppy and mixed session in US equity markets, marked more by rotations...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

EUR/GPB Price Analysis: Steady around 0.8340

The shared currency edges lower during the New York session by 0.14%. EUR/GBP Technical Outlook: Downward biased, but a break under the 0.8300 figure, would push the pair towards lower prices. The EUR/GBP slide for the second time of the week, though, remains trapped in the 0.8320-65 range for the...
MARKETS
AFP

Record US inflation growing concern for Fed, business

The scourge of rising prices now ranks among American business leaders' top concerns, according to a survey released Thursday, while Federal Reserve officials indicated the central bank is ready to move against inflation. Inflation is the number-two worry among chief executives, behind labor shortages, and the price pressures could persist into 2023, according to a survey by The Conference Board released Thursday.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy