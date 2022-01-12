First Mover Asia: Bitcoin, Altcoins climb following Fed Reserve chief's inflation reassurances

Here's why new coins on the block may eat at Bitcoin's market share in the future. Why altcoins are gaining on Bitcoin. Altcoins are alternatives to the cryptocurrency king, Bitcoin (BTC), and as crypto's market capitalization has reached new heights, these alternative coins are chipping away at Bitcoin's market share. Of the global crypto market cap of $2 trillion, Bitcoin's market share is 39% as of Jan. 14, down from about 70% from this time last year, according to TradingView. In other words, altcoins currently make up more than 60% of the crypto market. Bitcoin's runner-up, the Ethereum blockchain's Ether (ETH), is taking some of the market share and stands at 19%, but it's the smaller altcoins that are more of a threat to Bitcoin's long-term dominance as more investors are trying to find the next big coin that may skyrocket. New cryptocurrencies like Cardano (ADA), Avalanche (AVAX), Ripple (XRP) and Polkadot (DOT) are on the rise, and tout more functionalities than Bitcoin. Investors who want to partake in this growth will need to understand why altcoins are gaining on Bitcoin. Here are seven reasons why the underdogs are having their day.

MARKETS ・ 22 HOURS AGO