Joshua Heath | Cynicism Is Not Activism

Disasters can be defined as natural happenings of nature and the universe. That is until they happen to you. It’s one thing to read about a disaster that causes wide paths of destruction that destroy homes and wipe out neighborhoods, but to experience them is gut wrenching. Individuals losing their personal belongings bring the disaster to a whole new level of disparity. Community and personal grief combine and expose people to an elusive experience triggered by sight, sounds and smells. It shakes people to their very core and begs the question: Will they ever feel safe in this world again? Some wonder if they will ever experience life again. The answer is a resounding yes! The human spirit is stronger than we realize.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO