Santa Clarita, CA

Joshua Heath | Cynicism Is Not Activism

By Signal Contributor
signalscv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of my more dramatic days in college came during an African American studies class I took. The students were tasked with giving speeches on songs and reflecting on how they related to race. A young white woman made the decision to speak on John Lennon’s famous track, “Woman...

Longmont Daily Times-Call

Betty Heath: Disasters, hope and the human spirit

Disasters can be defined as natural happenings of nature and the universe. That is until they happen to you. It’s one thing to read about a disaster that causes wide paths of destruction that destroy homes and wipe out neighborhoods, but to experience them is gut wrenching. Individuals losing their personal belongings bring the disaster to a whole new level of disparity. Community and personal grief combine and expose people to an elusive experience triggered by sight, sounds and smells. It shakes people to their very core and begs the question: Will they ever feel safe in this world again? Some wonder if they will ever experience life again. The answer is a resounding yes! The human spirit is stronger than we realize.
ENVIRONMENT
signalscv.com

Lois Eisenberg | An Assault on Democracy

I’m writing this letter with a very heavy heart on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection of the United States Capitol, which was a day of “infamy” as the original day of “infamy,” Pearl Harbor, both being an assault on America’s democracy. On...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
The Independent

‘Dangerous’: Wife of indicted Oath Keepers founder calls him a ‘sociopath’

The founder of the extremist right-wing gang the Oath Keepers has been described as a "complete sociopath" by his estranged wife. Tasha Adams, the wife of Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes, made the comments during an interview on CNN a day after he was charged with seditious conspiracy for his alleged role in the Capitol riot. Ms Adams said she was happy he was arrested and that she had previous feared for the safety of herself and her family. She said she felt "so much relief" that the man was behind bars and facing serious charges. "I knew...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Dallas Weekly

The Legacy of MLK: How Its Been Whitewashed

Has the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. been skewed from the reality of who the activist was?. In 2016, the Washington Post reported that then -Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed decided to address the actions of a group of people protesting the killing of Philando Castille who planned on blocking off a highway. Reed stated that while he believed in the expressive rights of the protestors, he requested that they not block off freeways.
DALLAS, TX
WTAJ

Attorney general reverses Jim Crow, pro-segregation opinions

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Outgoing Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring on Thursday reversed more than 50 legal opinions issued by predecessors during the Jim Crow and Massive Resistance eras that justified segregation, interracial marriage bans and other racist laws. “Too many of my predecessors used this office to perpetuate injustice,” Herring said at a […]
POLITICS
TheAtlantaVoice

King’s daughter slams twisting of critical race theory

Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter used an address Monday to push for federal voting rights legislation and slam the twisting of critical race theory to create what she called “false narratives.” Rev. Bernice King said there is a “very urgent need” for voting legislation, and that it is “crucial to humanity across the globe that […] The post King’s daughter slams twisting of critical race theory appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
AFP

Rhodes: the Oath Keeper who plotted US Capitol attack

Stewart Rhodes, the eye-patch-wearing law graduate who was indicted for seditious conspiracy over the US Capitol assault, spent years preparing to do battle with a government he views as increasingly repressive.  - From Yale Law to conspiracies - Born in 1966, Elmer Stewart Rhodes has revealed little about his upbringing but that he grew up in the southwest US. He joined the army after finishing high school but was discharged early due to an injury in a parachuting exercise.
PUBLIC SAFETY
countryliving.com

20 Powerful Martin Luther King Jr. Quotes to Remind You of His Message

More than 50 years have passed since Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee, but his words are just as meaningful as they were during the peak of the Civil Rights Movement. The Civil Rights leader died at age 39, but his impact continues to this day. From his most famous "I Have a Dream" speech to his letter from a Birmingham jail, his message is truly timeless.
MEMPHIS, TN

