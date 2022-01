Under Armour (UAA, UA) is a leader in the area of performance apparel, including footwear and accessories. The company develops its products, markets them, and distributes them as well. Under Armour's line of products are worn by athletes worldwide but are also worn as casual wear, especially for those with active lifestyles. Like most retailers, Under Armour was impacted by the pandemic, but the company has implemented several changes including a substantial restructure plan that is helping significantly towards margin improvements. The company's FY 21 is on track to produce strong results in revenue and EPS; however, certain headwinds may make today's share price to be only near a current fair value.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO