Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date

Lumia UK
 4 days ago

REDMOND, Wash. — Jan 11, 2022 — Microsoft Corp. will publish fiscal year 2022 second-quarter financial results after the close of the market on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, on the Microsoft Investor...

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) rallied 1.77% to $310.20 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.08% to 4,662.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.56% to 35,911.81. Microsoft Corp. closed $39.47 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
GoPro Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Webcast

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, after the market closes on February 3, 2022. GoPro management will host a conference call and live webcast following the release at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results. A webcast link and management commentary will be posted on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at gopro.com prior to the start of the call.
New Microsoft data reveals the state of frontline workers in Asia

Released report reveals trends that businesses need to address to align business outcomes with employee well-being and growth, amid economic and pandemic uncertainty. Microsoft announced new joint offerings with industry partners as well as capabilities specifically to empower frontline workers. Asia Pacific, 13 January 2022 – Microsoft Corp. released a...
Microsoft Cloud for Retail and the role of partners

Senior Director, Partner Strategy, WW Retail & Consumer Goods Industries. It’s that time of the year again. Not to start a gym membership or return gifts…it’s that time of year where retailers reflect on holidays past and question if there was room to do more for their customers: faster delivery, seamless returns, relevant recommendations, efficient customer service without the pain of waiting and listening to hold music. There is a myriad of opportunities to deliver a better shopper experience equating to higher customer satisfaction and loyalty.
Date Announced For Disney’s First Earnings Call of 2022

Throughout the year, the Walt Disney Company releases Quarterly Earnings Reports, which CEO Bob Chapek and CFO Christine McCarthy typically discuss during an earnings call. During these earnings calls, Chapek and McCarthy discuss theme park and entertainment industry revenue, but also discuss what is going on within the theme parks, on the popular streaming service, Disney+, and within the entertainment industry as they offer insight (sometimes, they even make exciting announcements on what fans can look forward too in the near future!)
Meta Platforms Inc. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rallied 1.66% to $331.90 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.59% to 14,893.75 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.56% to 35,911.81. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $52.43 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
Top Stories from the Microsoft DevOps Community – 2022.01.14

The top stories from the #AzureDevOps #community for 2022.01.14 are here!. Welcome back! I am Jay Gordon and every week I try to bring you the latest updates from around the DevOps on Azure community. If you have a post you’d like to have me include, I am always listening. You can reach out on Twitter or LinkedIn and I will be sure to share your latest post with the community. Also, be sure to tag your posts with #AzureDevOps!
