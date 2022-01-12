Contact tracing now optional; Hochul says surge made it 'nearly impossible'

Don't expect a call from your local health departments if you've been exposed to COVID-19, because starting Wednesday, it's optional for them to contact trace.

The state says the sheer number of COVID-19 cases has made it "nearly impossible" for county health departments to contact trace quickly and effectively.

Starting Wednesday, New Yorkers who test positive for COVID-19 or know they've been exposed can self-report that information through a state-run website.

Nearly every county in the Mid-Hudson region including Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, and Sullivan, is done with contact tracing.

Ulster County officials haven't responded to News 12's request for information yet and a spokesperson for Westchester says they are waiting for more information on the guidance from the state which they expect to have on Wednesday.