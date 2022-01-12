ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Contact tracing now optional; Hochul says surge made it 'nearly impossible'

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JQSNf_0dj96yNW00

Don't expect a call from your local health departments if you've been exposed to COVID-19, because starting Wednesday, it's optional for them to contact trace.

The state says the sheer number of COVID-19 cases has made it "nearly impossible" for county health departments to contact trace quickly and effectively.

Starting Wednesday, New Yorkers who test positive for COVID-19 or know they've been exposed can self-report that information through a state-run website.

Nearly every county in the Mid-Hudson region including Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, and Sullivan, is done with contact tracing.

Ulster County officials haven't responded to News 12's request for information yet and a spokesperson for Westchester says they are waiting for more information on the guidance from the state which they expect to have on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
newyorkupstate.com

NY has turned corner on winter Covid surge, Hochul says

Albany, N.Y. — New York is seeing clear signs that the recent, record-setting surge of Covid-19 cases in the state is beginning to wane, Gov. Kathy Hochl said today. After reaching an all-time of over 90,000 new Covid cases a week ago, the total yesterday fell to about 49,000. The seven-day average of new cases is down to about 67,000.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Yorkers
PIX11

Mayor Adams considering temporary remote option for NYC schools

NEW YORK – As New York City continues to battle the COVID-19 surge, Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday a temporary remote-learning option for city schools is under consideration. “We want to provide the safest place for our children, and we want to have our children in school,” Mayor Adams said when asked to comment about […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Flowflex rapid test kits recalled

GOSHEN – The self-testing Flowflex COVID-19 antigen rapid test kits that Orange County distributed on Thursday, January 13, in the towns of Wallkill and New Windsor have been recalled by the manufacturer from distribution in the United States. There was apparently nothing wrong with them, though. “The vendor represented...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
CBS New York

New York City Renters Call For Eviction Moratorium Extension As Local Officials Ask Biden Administration For More Funding

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tens of thousands of New Yorkers are worried they’ll be out on the street if the state’s eviction moratorium is allowed to expire Saturday. Many rallied in an effort to extend the moratorium Friday in Manhattan, but organizations representing landlords said tenants have had plenty of time, CBS2’s John Dias reported. Leaders from those organizations said the moratorium has been “crushing” landlords. Extending it even by one day, they said, will lead to more hardship. “I’m behind on my rent again, so it’s been really too crazy for me to keep things as steady,” said Karina Popowitch, a Bronx tenant. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York ‘Turning The Corner’ On COVID Surge As 7-Day Average Case Count Declines, Gov. Hochul Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York is “turning the corner” on the latest COVID surge, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday. It’s not time to “spike the football” just yet, Hochul said, but the numbers are finally heading in a good direction, CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported. The 7-day average number of cases reached its highest point last week, but is declining and is projected to continue to drop, according to the governor. “We had over 90,000 cases one week ago today,” Hochul said. “Forty-nine thousand right now. So that is a very positive trend.” New York’s positivity and hospitalization rates are falling too. After reaching...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Monroe County eliminates widespread contact tracing

Monroe County health officials announced an end to contact tracing in the area, with a move to self-management when someone tests positive or is exposed to COVID-19. Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza says it’s time for the community to come together to keep us all safe.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Contact tracing ending in New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As of this week, New York will no longer expect local health departments to conduct COVID contact tracing for most cases. New Yorkers who test positive for COVID-19 will no longer receive a call from a county or even the state health department. They will have to self-quarantine and let people who they have come in contact with know personally that they have contracted the virus.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
suncommunitynews.com

N.Y. launches quarantine and isolation portals

PLATTSBURGH | Due to the recent surge in cases, the New York State Department of Health announced that local health departments are no longer required to contact trace for COVID-19. During this transition, the Clinton County Health Department (CCHD) and Virtual Call Center (VCC) will continue to prioritize calls to...
101.5 WPDH

Dutchess Will Stop Reporting Positivity Rate Due to ‘Skewed’ Data

The Dutchess County Health Commissioner explained on Thursday why she believes the positivity rate for COVID cases no longer matters. In a video address to the County, Dr. Livia Santiago-Rosado discussed the different metrics that Dutchess County uses to determine the current status of COVID infections. Up until now the most important number has been the positivity rate. This number shows what percentage of people who tested for COVID-19 were actually determined to contract the virus.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Daily COVID hospitalizations down by triple digits in NY state

Gov. Hochul's office is reporting a significant drop in COVID hospitalizations. In a Thursday update, Hochul's office said there are 12,452 people hospitalized with the virus. While that's still quite high, Hochul says it's 219 fewer COVID hospitalizations than the day before. The daily positivity rate in New York state...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 12

News 12

40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy