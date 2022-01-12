ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs face tough test with Steelers after crazy final week of the regular season

By Jacob Lang News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 3 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches from the sideline during the first half of the game against the Denver Broncos on Saturday in Denver. Associated Press

Going into Sunday, the Chiefs didn’t know who their opponent in the first round of the playoffs would be, or if they would even have one.

After a win Saturday night over the Broncos, the Chiefs still had an opportunity to be the top seed in the AFC and clinch a first-round bye. But after the first window of games Sunday, the Chiefs’ hopes at a bye were dashed, as the Titans held on to clinch a victory and the No. 1 seed.

During that first window Sunday, the Steelers emerged as the Chiefs’ most likely first-round opponent. Thus, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he and the staff began game prep for the Steelers, despite the slim chance of a tie between the Chargers and Raiders on Sunday night, which would’ve put the Chiefs up against the Raiders the following weekend.

“We were down to the last two minutes going, ‘We might be playing the Raiders, but we did most of our focus on Pittsburgh,’” Reid said. “The chances of it being a tie we felt was slim to none, but we got down there and it was something. It was quite a game.”

A field goal from Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson as time expired in overtime gave the Raiders a victory and a spot in the playoffs. It also gave the Chiefs a matchup with the Steelers in the AFC Wild Card round.

As the No. 2 team in the AFC, the Chiefs will host in the first round of the playoffs. Looking to return to the Super Bowl for a third year in a row, the Chiefs will face a tough test against a talented and experienced Steelers team.

Coming into the weekend, the Steelers’ chances of clinching a playoff spot looked slim. After an unexpected loss by the Colts, the Steelers’ overtime victory over the Ravens put them in prime position for the third wild card spot.

That set up a playoff matchup between the Chiefs and Steelers on Super Wild Card Weekend. It’s the third ever playoff meeting between the two teams. The Steelers won the latest meeting in 2017 without scoring a touchdown.

It’s also the second meeting this season between the two, after the Chiefs handily beat the Steelers 36-10 on Dec. 26.

Reid said he’s seen the Steelers play better together since their meeting just a couple weeks ago.

“They’re a good football team,” Reid said. “They’re well-coached and the organization with the Rooney family is strong. It’s been strong for so many years.”

While the Chiefs will be up against an offense led by veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, playing maybe the final game of his career, the other side of the ball will pit KC up against one of the best pass rushers in the league in T.J. Watt.

Sunday afternoon, Watt tied Michael Strahan’s 20-year old record for most sacks in a single season. The record-tier came at the end of the first half, when Watt brought down Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley for sack number 22.5 this season.

Besides Watt, Reid noted the whole Steelers defensive front as something they would have to look out for.

As the Chiefs look for a third-straight Super Bowl appearance, Reid said the team’s experience can carry them to the heights that have become accustomed in Kansas City.

“You don’t know until you get in there, but for whatever reason each level you go up in the playoffs, the speed of the game picks up,” Reid said. “It’s all single elimination, so the urgency level goes up.”

