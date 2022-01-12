Museums and attractions ticketing

Strong Points: Numerous resources for educators and researchers, including curriculums and specimen databases. The Burke Museum, situated on the University of Washington’s campus, contains an astounding collection of natural specimens and cultural objects that is well worth a visit in person. However, if you can’t swing a trip to Seattle, then make sure you check out the museum’s website. The website includes general information about the museum and its exhibits, but also has a variety of educational resources for teachers and students, such as curriculum packets and virtual field trips. For researchers, it’s easy to browse through millions of the Burke’s plant, animal, and cultural specimens through designated databases available on the website. The databases are easy to navigate and include a multitude of information about each specimen, such as its taxonomy and when and where it was collected. Researchers can also request to loan a specimen right on the website. The Burke Museum is a treat to visit in person, but also provides an enormous wealth of information for educators and researchers right on their website.

MUSEUMS ・ 10 DAYS AGO