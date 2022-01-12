Museums and attractions ticketing

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudienceView Professional (formerly OvationTix) is the all-in-one ticketing, marketing, CRM and customer management platform that is used by attractions, museums and cultural institutions around the world. It’s reliable, flexible, easy-to-use event ticketing software that can meet the needs of the most unique experiences and venues. AudienceView Professional is...

ovationtix.com

106.9 KROC

This Attraction in Minneapolis is Odd and Other-Worldly

If you're looking for a really unique attraction to check out in Minnesota, you may want to consider heading to Minneapolis and checking out a place called Quantum Mirror. It's a limited-time art installation at a place called REM5. Ok first let's talk about REM5. It's a place where you...
WHIZ

Art Museum Temporarily Closed

The Zanesville Museum of Art is temporarily closed to the public as they enter a new phase in their over year long collection inventory project. Over the next few weeks Museum staff will start to count, check the condition, note any changes and take digital photos of their 2D objects that aren’t on display.
ZANESVILLE, OH
attractionsmagazine.com

There is much ahead in 2022! – The Attractions Podcast

Join hosts Brittani and Seth as they bring you news and discussion about all things theme parks, as well as their thoughts on the latest movies, television, and video games on The Attractions Podcast. This week on a holiday bonus episode of The Attractions Podcast, Brittani and Seth share what...
LIFESTYLE
Genetic Engineering News

Burke Museum

Strong Points: Numerous resources for educators and researchers, including curriculums and specimen databases. The Burke Museum, situated on the University of Washington’s campus, contains an astounding collection of natural specimens and cultural objects that is well worth a visit in person. However, if you can’t swing a trip to Seattle, then make sure you check out the museum’s website. The website includes general information about the museum and its exhibits, but also has a variety of educational resources for teachers and students, such as curriculum packets and virtual field trips. For researchers, it’s easy to browse through millions of the Burke’s plant, animal, and cultural specimens through designated databases available on the website. The databases are easy to navigate and include a multitude of information about each specimen, such as its taxonomy and when and where it was collected. Researchers can also request to loan a specimen right on the website. The Burke Museum is a treat to visit in person, but also provides an enormous wealth of information for educators and researchers right on their website.
MUSEUMS
FodorsTravel

The World’s 10 Most Beautiful Cities at Night

Guess what? New York didn’t make it. Under inky skies dotted with stars, a city can come alive with the glitter of skyscrapers, the thump of activity, and the twinkle of neon signs. If the after-dark skylines of cities call to you, then you’d find this new study by UK-based hotel chain Premier Inn fascinating. The hotel chain researched over 250 cities on Instagram to find the most photographed destinations around the world after sundown.
LIFESTYLE
disneydining.com

Family flies home after Disney trip to find over $1,000 in Disney Parks gifts for Christmas destroyed on tarmac

Kaila and her family were excited about traveling to California just before Christmas for a Disney vacation at the Disneyland Resort and to visit other West Coast California theme parks. Since they were there just before the holidays, the family had also planned to do some of their Christmas shopping in the parks and looked forward to bringing home some unique gifts to give to friends and family for the holidays.
TRAVEL
WGAU

Want to live on a cruise ship? New ship will offer the opportunity

Cruising is often thought of as an option for an extravagant vacation, but a company is working to change that by creating a luxury residential ship. Storylines is projected to launch in 2024 and will have fully furnished rooms between one and four bedrooms, along with studios and two-story penthouses on its ship, CNN reported. The price for those homes range from $400,000 up to $8 million, per CNN.
ECONOMY
Apartment Therapy

A One Room Schoolhouse from the 1800s Is Now an Incredibly Cute and Cozy Living Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Location: Elizaville, New York (Hudson Valley) Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: Our home was a one-room schoolhouse from the 1800s (circa 1860) that served children in the surrounding Hudson Valley farming community. The head teacher used to live upstairs amongst the books! Some time ago it was converted into a living space and we’ve put the finishing touches on it as a petite space to share with friends, visitors, and a micro-shoot location for small local makers. We wanted to show appreciation for its unique past but still comfortable and not stuffy. We used to live in Brooklyn and designed the space with that in mind, but now we live full-time in a nearby Greek Revival farmhouse. Another project! Because we just can’t help falling in love with old homes.
HOME & GARDEN
FOXBusiness

Disney World announces new weekday ticket for Florida residents

Florida residents just got another option to go to Disney World. The Orlando theme park offers a variety of ticket options for guests, which vary depending on the day of the week and time of year. Since the park is located in Florida, residents of the state typically get a few extra deals to entice them to visit the park.
FLORIDA STATE
newcivilengineer.com

Brunel Museum secures permission to create improved visitor attraction

The museum is housed within the Grade II listed tunnel shaft – built using the world’s first caisson – and engine house of the Rotherhithe end of the Thames Tunnel, built by Marc Brunel and his son Isambard Kingdom Brunel, which links to Wapping on the north side of the river. The tunnel was the first to be successfully built below a navigable river and is now used by trains on the East London line but the museum celebrates the engineering achievement of building the tunnel.
MUSEUMS
se.edu

Chautauqua at the Museum 2022

The Chautauqua Series is a new learning opportunity for members of the Semple Family Museum Community and friends of Southeastern. Each event consists of two lectures: Food & Beverage Pairings and Aspects of Painting, Weaving, or other Artistic Expressions. Mark your calendars!. Thursdays at 5:30PM. Feb 3 – Red Wine...
DURANT, OK
247tempo.com

The Most Popular Instagram Attraction in the World

Instagram, the photo- and video-sharing social media network, was started in 2010. Two years later, Facebook bought it for about $1 billion. Today, it has over a billion registered users, which makes it among the largest social media platforms in the world. Athletes and other celebrities, like Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylie...
INTERNET
millcitytimes.com

Coming Attractions: Stalk & Spade

The North Loop is abuzz with upcoming dining options. Stalk & Spade, a new concept plant-based fast food establishment will open next door to the North Loop Crisp & Green location at 428 N Washington Avenue. They will make good neighbors, as both businesses are the creations of Steele Smiley. We talked to Meghan Root, Marketing Director for Stalk & Spade, about what we can expect from the new restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
TrendHunter.com

Ice Cream-Museum Partnerships

'The Food Shop,' the Texas-based food production company led by food scientist Snehee Chaplot, has partnered up with the Museum of Ice Cream to provide visitors with two free scoops of The Food Shop's 'Gallivant' ice cream. Gallivant is made with Mawa which is a solid South Asian milk substance made by slow cooking full-fat milk. The Gallivant ice cream from The Food Shop is creamy and thick as a result.
TEXAS STATE

